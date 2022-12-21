Bossip Video

We’ve got some pure positivity to report and it involves ATLiens being gifted fully furnished homes, presents, and scholarships.

Philanthropist, restaurateur, and community leader Ebony Austin alongside Ladonna Thomas of Kalisoul Events blessed more than 3,100 Atlanta area families during her annual toy drive. Every year, Austin through her Hiz Creations Foundation and her Nouveau Bar and Grill, along with various partners and volunteers, bless deserving families just in time for the Christmas Holiday.

Besides toys, Ebony also gifts computers, and gaming consoles like Boxes and Playstations, bicycles, dirt bikes, BEATS by DRE headphones, cash, gift cards, clothes, shoes, and more.

An official press release reports that this year Austin exceeded that by giving three unsuspecting families fully furnished townhomes. Following the big reveal, the families were transported to their new fully furnished digs via sprinter vans. Austin also provided the families with resources to maintain their homes, including paying their rent for up to a year and employment at restaurants and local businesses throughout Metro Atlanta.

The release adds that Austin also partnered with Chase Bank to open each family’s checking accounts, and Dennis Mckinley of CRU Lounge agreed to make their first deposit.

Austin was joined at her toy drive by several celebs local to the Atlanta area including Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe of Married to Medicine fame and Ralph Pittman of The Real Housewives of Atlanta…

T.I...

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris…

and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens who presented Austin with a letter and a proclamation from the city for her continued philanthropy.

What do YOU think about this ATL entrepreneur giving back just in time for the holidays?