Bossip Video

Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward and her fiancé Rayzor Breaux have called it quits and according to the former, the breakup wasn’t “mutual” in the slightest.

On Dec. 28, the Crayon Case founder took to her InstaStory to announce the news of their sudden split.

“Imma go head on and drop this tea before somebody drop it for me. I am no longer in a relationship. I am no longer engaged,” Supa Cent said. “I will not be friends with my ex. This was not a mutual agreement. I will not ask for privacy at this time, because I know what comes with this. I had a public relationship, so I have no problem with ya’ll speaking publicly about it. I will not be dating no time soon…You will catch me with nobody, and you will catch nobody with me.”

Things took an interesting turn when Rayzor hopped on Instagram a few hours later to share his thoughts about the breakup and send some shade Supa’s way.

The Rocket X founder wrote that he “dodged a bullet and walked away clean” from the relationship.

“I couldn’t ask God for anything more. No dirt on my name, no scandal, no cheating,” he added in the caption. “It’s nothing anyone can say bad about me besides it didn’t work out. I’m at peace with my decision. All smiles.”

The drama did not stop there.

Supa Cent Alleges That Rayzor “Dragged Her On The Interstate”, Warns Him Not To Gaslight Her

Supa Cent stepped in to offer a few more details about the split after The Shade Room reposted Rayzor’s cryptic Instagram post. The business guru hinted that there may have been a physical altercation with her former fiancé at one point during their relationship.

“I wish I would have dodged them licks. Not acting like he ain’t just fight and drag me on the interstate,” the mother of two wrote in the comments section. “Whew chile. Don’t gaslight me before I spill fareal.”

Rayzor hasn’t responded to Supa’s recent comment.

Supa Cent & Rayzor Got Engaged In 2022

We thought these two were in it for the long haul after they announced their engagement in May 2022.

At the time Rayzor got down on one knee and proposed to the beauty entrepreneur as they celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

The event curator and investor popped the question to Supa with a glistening eleven-carat diamond engagement ring and in a since-deleted post, the makeup entrepreneur told fans that her “heart stopped” when her former boo surprised her with the shiny engagement ring.

“The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said,” she added.

Their engagement came right after Supa surprised Rayzor with land as a first-anniversary present. Her big gift came after Rayzor added Supa’s name to the title of his house.

“Happy 1 year anniversary to the man of my dreams,” Supa wrote at the time. “Thank you for giving me unlimited patience, romance, time, energy, memorable moments, respect, attention, and more. This year with you taught me that I have to work on myself to have a healthier relationship. You taught me how to communicate more, how to listen to understand and not to respond, how to respect my partner, and how to not react when something is wrong.”

She also previously told La’Janeé Alford of TheShadeRoom about why her relationship with Rayzor was different compared to her past relationships.

“He’s self-sufficient. If I break up with him today, he’s not going to lose anything. He has houses. He owns a club. And he does these big a** concerts. I like the fact that he’s not well-known, but he’s still known for what he does. [He is also the] first guy in all my life that I liked as soon as I started talking to him. When we first started dating, he was renting out restaurants, movies, and bowling alleys. He was renting out everything we did just for us and our friends to be there.”

What do YOU think about Supa and Rayzor calling off their engagement?