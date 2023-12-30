Bossip Video

Cardi B is so fed up that she dragged her own fans for spreading speculation about her getting back with Offset.

It’s no surprise that the mom of two celebrated Christmas with her family, including her soon-to-be ex. However, internet instigators are running wild with claims that Cardi “took Offset back.”

Weeks after Cardi revealed she’s “been single for a minute,” fans made headlines saying they spotted the estranged couple in public. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi seemingly confirmed that wasn’t true by liking a response saying, “You just made that up!”

Following another fan similarly sharing that they caught selfies with Cardi and Offset together, the “W.A.P.” record snapped. Cardi took to Spaces on X (formerly Twitter) to tell her so-called supporters to “shut the f**k up!”

“I’m about to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f**k up! And it’s my own f**king fanbase,” she yelled, adding that she doesn’t “see nobody talking s**t but my own f**king fanbase!”

It’s bad enough that Cardi’s going through a public divorce, and now she’s demanding the fans she follows stop putting these rumors on her timeline. The “Bongos” rapper sounded disgusted and disappointed.

“Y’all heard something out of my mouth? Did y’all hear that I’m back with a n***a out my mouth? No! S**t is f**king annoying! For f**king three days, y’all been doing the same s**t!” Cardi said on Friday. “Did I say I was back together with somebody? Did I say that?” she asked. “Did he say it? No!”

After Cardi’s fans pushed her to her breaking point with all the speculation, they accused her of doing too much. Considering this is her real life and how vulnerable she’s been about the nasty breakup, Cardi is doing just enough.

As followers complained about Cardi’s reaction, she went toe-to-toe with them on the timeline. The multi-platinum star clearly had time, and as we all know, if you have beef with Cardi, you have beef FOREVER!

She deleted some of her clapbacks but later posted that she regretted nothing about cursing them out.

“I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!” she wrote.

The Grammy winner admitted she struggled to even reveal the shocking split, only to see rumors and jokes about her marriage. Hopefully, Cardi can start the new year with some peace, even if that does require a break from social media.