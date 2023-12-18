Bossip Video

Offset isn’t happy with people bringing up Takeoff’s passing during his relationship drama with Cardi B.

As the Migos rapper celebrated his 32nd birthday in Miami over the weekend, more cheating accusations were thrown his way.

While Offset is no stranger to public scrutiny–especially when being accused of infidelity–he drew a very clear line once he saw people mentioning Takeoff’s death in the middle of his marital issues.

In response, the rapper took to X on Saturday to address the fans who were mentioning Takeoff’s name amid news of his split with Cardi B.

“Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil a** better chill,” Offset began in reference to his fellow Migos member who was shot and killed in November 2022. A couple hours later, the father of five clarified his words, tweeting: “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up.”

Quavo, who was Takeoff’s uncle and a fellow Migos member, seemed to agree with Offset’s message when he took to the conversation on X.

“Nephew ain’t wit the soap opera LONG LIVE Rocket. Pray for y’all tho,’ Quavo wrote in his message. https://twitter.com/QuavoStuntin/status/1736217741059891370?s=20

He went on to post an image of Takeoff and the words, “Us vs Them,” along with a rocket ship emoji, which is what his close family and friends called him.

While Offset was spending his birthday partying in Miami, his wife took Instagram Live to blast the rapper for how he’s been treating her.