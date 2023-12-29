Bossip Video

Cardi B cosigned a social media post denying that she’s back together with Offset even though fans claimed to spot the estranged couple together.

It looks like Bardi’s breakup is still going strong. As speculation spread that Cardi B “took Offset back after 12 days,” she seemed to subtly set the record straight. On Wednesday, an X (formerly Twitter) account posted a collage of the estranged couple posing with the same fan. The caption claimed, “They were both spotted at Travis Scott’s concert tonight in New Jersey.”

The “Bongos” baddie didn’t directly respond, but she “liked” a post shutting down reunion rumors. The reply was a meme from RHOA where Kandi incredulously yells, “You just made that up!”

Social media likes might not mean much for other celebs, but that’s how Cardi often opens up to her fans. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi confirmed on Instagram Live that she’s “been single for a minute now.”

The Grammy winner mentioned dropping hints on Lives and Stories about the shocking split but didn’t know how to tell the world. However, when Blueface accused his baby mama Chrisean Rock of sleeping with Offset, Cardi considered it “a sign” to finally announce the breakup. By that time, fans already clocked that the couple had unfollowed each other on IG.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open… I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning,” Cardi said.

Cardi and Offset may be deadset on divorce but continued copacetic co-parenting for the sake of their kids. The separated stars spent Christmas together and went all out, as usual. She took to social media revealing stunning decorations and multiple Christmas trees, including one with a Baby Shark theme for Wave, 2, and a Hello Kitty tree for Kulture.

Offset was by her side while the children in their family opened their presents.

Based on another fan claiming to spot Cardi and Offset together, the holiday harmony might continue until New Year’s Eve. On Friday, TheJasmineBRAND shared the celebrity selfies a fan took with the “Jealousy” rappers in the same store. “Lucky me,” the IG user captioned her pics with each of them on her Stories.

Family is forever, but we could be just a few days away from a brand new Bardi back outside in 2024.