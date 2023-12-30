Bossip Video

2023 is proving to be an unfortunately tough year for Jazmine Sullivan. Just months after her mother passed following a cancer battle, the songstress is sharing that her grandmother has died.

“Hug mommy for me,” she captioned a tribute post on social media.

On Friday, Jazmine shared the sad news with her 2.3 million followers.

“Rest now, grandmom,” she wrote on her InstaStory. “I know mommy is so happy to see you! These women are the very reason I sing and write. The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according do my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think I am.”

She continued and reflected on losing both family matriarchs within the same year.

“God decided 2023 I could handle losing them both. [I don’t know why] but his plans are above me. What I do know is that I was blessed to have been molded and loved fiercely by these amazing women. And I am proud to continue carrying myself in the light in which they raised me! God I thank you for my time with them! I’ll miss you grandma. Hug mommy for me,” she ended.

Jazmine’s mom died on July 22, 2023.

2In October, the “Heaux Tales” singer posted a video of her late mother wishing her a happy birthday.

“Words cant express how much we love you, Jazmine,” said her mom in the clip.“You are the light of our lives, and we thank God for you.”

We’re sending our deepest condolences to Jazmine Sullivan at this time.