The annual URBAN ONE HONORS are back and they’re celebrating the “Best in Black” with esteemed honorees and an R&B Divas reunion.

This year’s magically melanated tribute show is premiering on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV after its January 20 taping at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy.

The two-hour telecast theme has a “Best in Black” theme as it is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music, and the community.

This year’s honorees include Dionne Warwick, recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, honored as a Living Legend, and Donald Lawrence, acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact.

“As we unveil the lineup for this year’s ‘URBAN ONE HONORS,’ we are delighted to highlight the incredible musical journeys of Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence. Their selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations,” says Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV. “From soulful ballads to timeless contributions and contemporary brilliance, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black.”

The URBAN ONE HONORS will also include soul-stirring performances from the likes of Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, and October London, as well as an R&B Divas reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert.

GRAMMY™ Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett will also return to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

Sponsors for Urban One Honors include Ally, P&G, Rocket Mortgage, Subaru, Intuit TurboTax, Walt Disney World® Resort, and Walmart.

The 2024 “URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black” is presented by TV One. This marks the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. In honor of this milestone, throughout the year, TV One is set to roll out an array of special programming, featuring curated retrospectives, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and a series of commemorative events.

As part of the festivities, viewers can anticipate engaging interviews with key figures who have shaped the network’s journey and showcase of iconic moments that have defined TV One over the past 20 years. The anniversary celebration underscores TV One’s commitment to delivering exceptional content and fostering a deep connection with its audience.

“URBAN ONE HONORS” is produced for TV One by James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code. Marilyn Gill is the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger will serve as Director and Daniel Moore as Music Director. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.