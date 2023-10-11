Laaawd have mercy!

Chlöe Bailey woke up in paradise and shattered social media with a screen-lickable series of THIQUE thirst traps from her super sexy photoshoot in St. Lucia.

The “Have Mercy” singer flaunted her Gawdly bawwwdy in a stunning string bikini that set off a massive thirst typhoon across the internet.

Chloe Bailey via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/KEQFzpQuME — Chloe x Halle Online (@cxhonline) October 9, 2023

I’ve never seen people lie like the crowd that said chloe bailey has no sex appeal. I hope y’all know y’all going to hell. https://t.co/NOyDYoZGs2 — S E M A J (@jerseywolfgod) October 9, 2023

Chloe gets finer with each post, dear God. pic.twitter.com/AFIFXPeQDz — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥.❁ | 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁 👼🏽 (@redforjanet) October 9, 2023

At this point, we’re sure her (single?) crush Michael B. Jordan saw the top-tier thirst traps and considered sliding into her DMs if he hasn’t already.

You may recall Chlöe seemingly shooting her shot at the thirsted over actor during an appearance on The Dotty Show.

Chloe Bailey reveals Michael B. Jordan as her celebrity crush 👀 pic.twitter.com/RJsIHvyacI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 27, 2023

“Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush,” sahe said without hesitation. “I been said that in interviews — even like years ago.”

As the conversation continued, Bailey revealed that while she has been open about her crush in interviews, she hadn’t told Jordan in person.

“I don’t shoot my shot,” she explained to Dotty, who went on to ask how Jordan would know of her feelings. “I don’t know,” Bailey replied.

Naturally, Dotty encouraged the singer to send the actor a DM on Instagram expressing her feelings, but Chloe didn’t seem too fond of that idea.

“You could be blocking your blessings and I know you’re big on blessings,” she told Bailey.

“I know I’m big on blessings, but I’m like, God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here,” Bailey said.

The 25-year-old went on to explain that when we try to “force” our blessings, we can “block other blessings” from actually finding their way to us.

Chloe Bailey 📸 snapped a pic with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors at the #Creed3 movie premiere. pic.twitter.com/0S2TsG6epR — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) February 28, 2023

As that portion of the interview wrapped up, Dotty asked the star what she favors about Michael B. Jordan which got the singer to laugh and blush.

“Wow! Look at you, blushing like he’s in the room!” Dotty said. “That’s crazy! Just from thinking about him!”

Do you think Chlöe is the baddest in the game? Tell us down below