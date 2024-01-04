Bossip Video

Things have reached a fever pitch between two of the ladies of OWN’s Belle Collective and their messy friendship fallout will air during the 3-part reunion.

This season starring Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” is coming to a close and the ladies are recapping what happened with Carlos King.

During the super spicy reunion that kicks off Friday, January 5 at 9/8 C, it’s clear that Lateshia and Latrice are STILL not on the same page.

As previously reported the “big sis and little sis” had an issue after Latrice dropped the F-bomb during Lateshia’s brunch tour and seemingly insulted attendees.

Later, there was drama between them when Latrice said in an interview that the Belles were only her coworkers.

“Every single time I go to bat for you, you end up beating me with that same bat,” a hurt Lateshia said to her friend.

Now they’re both accusing each other of lying.

“You are a liar! Everything about you is a lie!” says Lateshia in a reunion preview.

“No, everything about YOU is a life,” counters Latrice. “I can demolish you with your truth…” warns Lateshia to which Latrice says, “Demolish me, demolish me!”

The convo then spirals into accusations of jealousy.

“I got more peace than you will ever have, every time I look in your eyes you empty, you have nothing. You are miserable!” says Lateshia. “I know you want my life,” counters Latrice. “You got me messed up! Who want Cliff and your life?!” asks Lateshia.

If that’s not enough drama, fellow Belle Aikisha recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the former friends going at it.

In it, you can hear a heated Lateshia in the background saying;

“Latrice girl, you nothing but an insecure b***!”

The messy moment was also apparently caught on camera.

Will YOU be watching the Belle Collective reunion tomorrow Friday, January 5 at 9/8 C?