Bossip Video

If you’ve been watching Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup for a few seasons now you already know the women convicts can be quite a handful…

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Friday’s all-new episode of Life After Lockup, featuring none other than Lindsay and Blaine, who are still going strong! One thing about Lindsay though — she is never going to be shy about getting what she wants. In the clip, she makes sure to be clear to Blaine that what she wants is an engagement ring and a WEDDING. What do you think his reaction is? Check out the clip below to find out!

Play

We’re counting down the days to the wedding episode because we already know how this thing goes with these two. She’s definitely behind the steering wheel.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Parole threatens Justine and Mike’s plans; Louie struggles to gain Melissa’s sister’s trust. Lindsey’s road to the altar is paved with secrets. Shavel gets cold feet about adoption; Quaylon questions the relationship. Chance’s luck finally runs out.

The all-new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday, January 5 at 9pm EST.

Will you be watching?