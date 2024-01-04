Katt Williams has a bone to pick with some of his fellow comedians, and he’s not holding back any of his gripes.

The comedian made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast this week, where he took shots at Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart and Rickey Smiley.

During their conversation, Williams insisted that he needed to address the lies said about him by what he referred to as “low-brow comedians,” going on to call the three aforementioned funny guys a “gang.”

“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys,” Katt said on Club Shay Shay. “All of these dudes are co-entwined and they share secrets, and this is the age of truth.”

More specifically, Williams called out Cedric The Entertainer for plagiarism, accusing the comedian of stealing his joke from a comedy set in the late ’90s.

“This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke,” Williams explained. “1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ‘ComicView.’ Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke.” “Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on ‘The (Original) Kings Of Comedy,’ and he’s doing it verbatim,” he said.

Though Katt says he initially let Cedric slide for stealing his joke, that all changed when Cedric denied taking any material from him.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said.

Katt Williams’ Joke vs Cedric The Entertainer’s Joke

Thoughts pic.twitter.com/RKnQo5eOwR — Evil Joe (@JoeMahgi) January 3, 2024

In response to these allegations, Cedric the Entertainer took to Instagram to issue a response. He commented under the clip of Katt calling him out and called his retelling of events “Revisionist History.”

“Regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his,” his comment continued. “I been [in] over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat.’ At the Gibson Amphitheater.”