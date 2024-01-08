The 81st annual Golden Globes brought a bevy of celebs to the Beverly Hilton for a celebration of 2023’s best in film and television. Per the usual, your faves stepped out in designer ensembles and there were some sizzling standouts.

The ladies of The Color Purple brought the heat on the red carpet.

Oprah paid tribute to the film in a Louis Vuitton gown…

while Fantasia stunned in custom Dolce and Gabbana…

and Danielle Brooks brought it in orange.

Similarly stunning, Janelle James of Abbott Elementary fame turned heads in black and gold Monsoori.

Fashion Bomb Daily reports that she also sizzled in Flora De Maria collection heels.

Just gorgeous!

Interestingly enough, her look mirrored that of fellow Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ralph donned a Safiyaa gown with a gold train.

She also dripped in diamonds and was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco.

See what other stunners slayed at the 2024 Golden Globes on the flip.