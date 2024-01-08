Bossip Video
Golden Globes

Source: Kevin Mazur/Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

The 81st annual Golden Globes brought a bevy of celebs to the Beverly Hilton for a celebration of 2023’s best in film and television. Per the usual, your faves stepped out in designer ensembles and there were some sizzling standouts.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

The ladies of The Color Purple brought the heat on the red carpet.

 

Oprah paid tribute to the film in a Louis Vuitton gown…

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

while Fantasia stunned in custom Dolce and Gabbana…

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

and Danielle Brooks brought it in orange.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Similarly stunning, Janelle James of Abbott Elementary fame turned heads in black and gold Monsoori.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Fashion Bomb Daily reports that she also sizzled in Flora De Maria collection heels.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Just gorgeous!

81st Golden Globe Awards - Portrait Booth

Source: Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

Interestingly enough, her look mirrored that of fellow Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

 

Ralph donned a Safiyaa gown with a gold train.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

She also dripped in diamonds and was styled by her daughter Ivy Coco.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

 

See what other stunners slayed at the 2024 Golden Globes on the flip.

Our always elegant Angela Bassett slayed at the awards.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Fashion Bomb Dailyreports that she wore custom Dolce And Gabbana.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As for Issa Rae, she shone bright in a citrus-colored Pamella Roland dress.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show love to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Rodarte gown.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

She went on to win Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for her role in The Holdovers.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

Hit the flip for more.

Other style standouts include Erika Alexander who wowed in Claude Kameni…

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Quinta Brunson…

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Andra Day…

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Skai Jackson…

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

and Jeannie Mai.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 / Getty

 

Whose 2024 Golden Globes look was your fave?

 

