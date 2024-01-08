Bossip Video

Halle Bailey and DDG are parents, and they’re finally letting us in on their journey!

After revealing the first photos of their baby–well, their baby’s hand–on social media over the weekend, DDG is giving his Youtube subscribers a behind-the-scenes look at some moments from Bailey’s pregnancy.

Two days after revealing they welcomed a baby boy named Halo, the Youtuber-turned-rapper posted a vlog on his channel that features some snippets of his new life as a dad. DDG let fans have a peek at one of Halle’s 4K ultrasounds, along with some footage of him sweetly rubbing on his girlfriend’s growing bump on their baby moon in Bora Bora.

DDG titled the vlog, “I’m A Dad Now…” going on to talk in the video about the transition that’s happening in his and Bailey’s lives. He also delved more into why they decided to keep news of their pregnancy private until the baby was born.

“I’m a dad. I’m a dad, y’all. I have a son — I have a baby boy. He’s a newborn — he was actually born last year [but] we were just waiting on the right time to basically break the news or whatever. It’s been a lot of speculation…”

The rapper went on to congratulate fans on their “detective” skills throughout Halle’s pregnancy, but explained that it was a challenge to keep the birth of their son from paparazzi. Still, despite all that stress, DDG explained that he loves his son so much that it’s a “different type of feeling.”

The Youtuber also shared that he has a “newfound respect” for women after watching Bailey give birth to their son.

