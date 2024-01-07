Bossip Video

After months of conception conspira-sea about a possible pregnancy, Halle Bailey has confirmed that she gave birth.

The songstress, 23, took to Instagram Saturday to announce that she and her boyfriend DDG, 26, are the parents of a son, Halo.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son…” the Little Mermaid star captioned a photo of her hand holding that of a infant’s adorned with a gold bracelet that reads “Halo.”

She also added a snarky note to fans who constantly pieced together clues to determine whether or not she was with child.

“Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you.”

DDG also followed up with a post of his own announcing Halo’s birth that read;

“my biggest blessing by far, son son.. never been so in love. baby halo”

The announcements come after the YouTuber denied that he and Halle welcomed a daughter.

Last week, he took to Snapchat to answer some of his fans’ burning questions but he got visibly frustrated when someone asked him if he has a daughter with Halle.

“I don’t know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on,” said DDG. “Bro, mind your business.”

The rapper continued,

“Go outside. Touch some grass. Do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. I genuinely don’t understand why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you.” “Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours,” he stated. “Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024.”

DDG Teased Baby Halo’s Reveal Ahead Of Halle’s Announcement

Just hours before Halle announced the birth of their son, DDG hinted at the baby’s name in a new song.

In “Darryl Freestyle” he raps;

“Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don’t want for nothing / He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman / Could’ve let this city chew me up, but I stayed 100 / That’s the main reason when they beef me them n***as plummet.”

Fans were left confused about whether or not the rapper, who’s known for trolling was up to his old tricks, but now that Halle’s announced the news it’s clear that he wasn’t.

Congrats to Halle and DDG!