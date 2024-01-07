Surprise, surpriseeee!
Our little mermaid is now a mother who revealed her precious baby boy in a late-night Instagram post that sent fans (and everyone else) into a FRENZY.
The singer/actress, 23, announced that she and her boyfriend DDG, 26, are the parents of a son, Halo, in a now-viral post that skyrocketed to over 3 million Likes.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son…” The Color Purple star captioned the a photo of her hand holding that of a infant’s adorned with a gold bracelet that reads “Halo.”
She also added a snarky shot at fans who constantly pieced together clues to determine whether or not she was pregnant, trolling or both.
“Welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you.” Oop!
Halle after typing “The world is desperate to know you” pic.twitter.com/U4qLGtQMRw
— Prince Lamon (@RoyalPrince01) January 7, 2024
DDG also followed up with a post of his own announcing Halo’s birth that read: “my biggest blessing by far, son son.. never been so in love. baby halo”
Just hours before Halle announced the birth of their son, DDG hinted at the baby’s name in a new song.
DDG – “Darryl Freestyle” OutNow 🔥 congrats on the new born 👨👩👦https://t.co/YW1Y7uyPUi pic.twitter.com/ig1ZErLe8F
— Tmujay (@Tmujay02) January 7, 2024
In “Darryl Freestyle” he raps: “Silver spoon kid, I know Halo don’t want for nothing / He crying, his mama coming, she stronger than Wonder Woman / Could’ve let this city chew me up, but I stayed 100 / That’s the main reason when they beef me them n***as plummet.”
i’m glad halle announced because we would’ve never heard this song https://t.co/9NFZDjns8L
— stan. (@BacockObama) January 7, 2024
Naturally, fans were confused about whether or not the known troll was trolling but it’s clear that he was not.
Also worth noting is the rapper/youtuber posting a sonogram on April Fool’s Day 2023 that absolutely NO ONE believed at the time. Oh DDG, you sinister lil menace, you.
Not DDG posting Halle Bailey’s ultrasound on April Fools when people would think it’s a joke. This is unhinged https://t.co/JudOwxr4xV
— Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) October 17, 2023
What was your reaction to Halle and DDG’s baby reveal? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the late-night reveal on the flip.
Halle Bailey: -also- Halle Bailey: pic.twitter.com/Ldd9BjagPN
— Mona Thorne ✨ (@YannaGod) January 7, 2024
Halle Bailey announced her baby, meanwhile pic.twitter.com/7AjabPab0g
— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) January 7, 2024
Beyoncé, when she babysits Halo. https://t.co/z14MLzxBPQ
— kario. (@itsKARY_) January 7, 2024
Halle Bailey looking for her son when he goes missing in Walmart pic.twitter.com/Z227Or6CWV
— no tengo (@Stushkaiser) January 7, 2024
halle hiding her pregnancy: pic.twitter.com/OwX2t4hqNf
— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) January 7, 2024
Halle almost pulled off a Kerry Washington… she gave in too soon.. I still don’t even know what the hands of Kerry’s kids look like lol
— Can I Peg You @Sethrogen ? (@MrsKhandiCoated) January 7, 2024
don't worry Halle and Halo. imma be there for you. pic.twitter.com/CT4jdTRnIS
— ً (@briallysia) January 7, 2024
Halle really said “here damn” lmao pic.twitter.com/nIVemh3IZ8
— gloria alamrew / ግሎርያ 🇪🇹🌻 (@GloriaAlamrew) January 7, 2024
Idk why y’all act like we can’t be happy for Halle & the healthy baby boy WHILE disliking the f*ther. We do this in every day life with y’all daddies, friends baby daddies, etc. pic.twitter.com/9Kj7uH09lP
— Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) January 7, 2024
Finally Halle I was so tired of keeping that secret ever since Beyonce texted me and told me
— Scamber Rose ✨🦄 (@ABCDEFGHIrock) January 7, 2024
Remember when Halle Called us Anti Black for clocking her pregnancy nose ?
She really ate that . A STUNT QUEEN, Honey. pic.twitter.com/ENPjIVlCdh
— Mary JAY blige (@MaryJAYblige_) January 7, 2024
Halle and DDG really named that baby Halo tho. Who the hell is you ???!! https://t.co/aBuPA6nTkl pic.twitter.com/lPJWikmL5n
— Dee Holt 🍎🍟🍎❄️ ➏ (@D_1andOnly_) January 7, 2024
