Love And Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt is back in the headlines and it’s for a serious reason. The father of five was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence/harassing communications. It’s unclear who levied the accusations against Martell, and #LAMH fans are asking copious questions.

The arrest news comes via TMZ which reports that Martell, 42, was arrested and booked into Alabama’s Madison County Jail just after 4 p.m. and was released just after 7 p.m.

The Huntsville Police Department told the outlet that this was a misdemeanor arrest from a warrant.

As this story continues to develop, fans are wondering if the star will address the arrest and they’re asking that #LAMH producer/creator Carlos King sit down with him for his Reality With The King YouTube series.

They’re also wondering exactly what happened that led to the arrest.

Martell Holt Stars On OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville

Martell has starred on all six seasons of Love & Marriage: Huntsville which follows the lives of three high-powered Black couples who are longtime friends and come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, AL, through their joint real estate venture. The Carlos King-created program first premiered in 2019.

Martell is divorced from his co-star Melody Rodgers, with whom he has four children.

The reality star also welcomed a baby with his multiyear mistress, Arionne Curry, during his marriage.

He was also previously linked to #RHOA star Shereé Whitfield.

Martell Holt Blasted Melody Rodgers On Instagram Earlier This Month, Has A Messy History With His Ex-Spouse

Earlier this month, Martell who has a contentious relationship with Melody, wrote a long message on Instagram blasting a #LAMH clip in which she called him an “agent of chaos” for hinting that she too was unfaithful in their marriage.

“I don’t want her back!” wrote Martell referencing his ex-wife who told him in the clip that “there will never be peace between them.” “This scene is me playing team ball! I was asked to meet with Melody and Carlos [King] called me, after me telling the other producers “I’m not taking her flowers.” “She got me in court saying I’m abusing my kids (now she has merchandise saying she’s against abuse) She tried to get me! Carlos begged me to take her Fn flowers. Talking about “the Holts need to take the show back” My only question was, “Y’all talk with Melody? The answer was yes. So I was down.”

He continued,

“But just like you are delusional about @Saph wanting you back it’s the same over here! The frustration you see on my face is her NOT doing what the producers said she was gonna do. All this s***t is definitely for tv. We’re actors!”

Back in May of last year, Melody accused Martell of threatening to release revenge porn. Martell denied that but said he sent his ex-wife a screenshot from an intimate tape of them as a way to stop her from “bullying him” online.

“I sent her a screenshot, I did. I sent her a screenshot of her and I,” said Martell in an interview with YouTuber Queen Shiba. “In the text message I said ‘Stop bullying me!’ It was almost like I was begging her to stop going online, saying stuff about me, and dragging me. I was begging you to leave me alone.”

He continued,

“To sum it all up: I never said I was going to put a video out. The video isn’t out. No one told me not to put it out. She mentioned it in court, so why go online crying or making it seem like I did it? I would not have done it.”

Since then Martell has remained relatively quiet on social media.

His most recent Instagram post was released in May 2023 and featured him promoting his forthcoming collaboration for a line of suits.

“After such a spectacular weekend it only seems right to announce that I will collaborate with @miguelwilsoncollection on my upcoming suit line!” wrote the reality star. “Working with my brother, frat, and now mentor is a privilege. Stay tuned for more updates!”

This story is still developing…