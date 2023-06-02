Yikes! #LAMH’s Martell Holt addressed accusations that he threatened ex-wife Melody Shari with “revenge porn” and he seemed to snitch on himself in the process.

The former couple’s divorce drama played out on Love And Marriage Huntsville, but they also continue to go back and forth on social media. Most recently that included Melody accusing her ex of intimidating her with “revenge porn” in 2022. After her accusations sent shockwaves across social media, Martell appeared on Queen Shiba Darling’s podcast to tell his side and seemed to admit that some of what his ex alleged was truthful.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Melody Shari addressed rumors of Martell planning to expose her sex tape by revealing that he had allegedly already threatened to do it last year.

Shiba questioned how Martell handled his relationship with baby mama Arionne Curry who allegedly told a friend about the “revenge porn” plot. Martell said that he isn’t holding a grudge, but called her former friend, Karson Bleu, an opportunist for putting them both on blast online.

However, he confirmed much of what Melody said about the situation behind the scenes.

“Certain people are opportunists and they’ll say and do whatever they can to get in like really good friends. They open up trusting those people,” he explained about Karson. “Melody and I, we talked about it a year and a half ago. We talked about it with Carlos [King] a year and a half ago. We talked to our attorneys about it,” Martell revealed.

Now what is Carlos King going to say about this revenge porn re: Martell/Melody? Or is he going to use Bravo shows as smokescreens to avoid this? — Jillian (@jillianbowe) June 1, 2023

The father of five didn’t deny pillow talking about a sex tape from his marriage or plans to release it. Instead, he pivoted to questioning why he’d need Arionne as a scapegoat in the first place.

“If anything, Arionne could only have said ‘Martell is really upset and he’s talking about putting out a sex tape of Melody,’ or something like that. I know Arionne didn’t go to her and say that ‘Martell talking about me creating a fake page.’ Why do I need her to create a fake page and post it?”

Martell is really blaming this whole sex tape debacle on Melody & Karson Bleu. @ArionneCurry u got something GOOD on him. Drop it, he been calling u a peasant and asking for DNA test, clear your “likeness” — cheeks (@iDntCareSaveIt) June 1, 2023

Karson already answered this in the advice she recalled giving to Arionne. She warned her former friend that revenge porn is illegal. When Melody inevitably tracked down the responsible parties, Martell could easily blame it all on Arionne as the jealous mistress retaliated against the both of them.

Despite Martell claiming that Karson and Melody are “orchestrating” a conspiracy to make him look bad, he’s doing a great job of that on his own. Not only did he reference discussing revenge porn with Arionne, but he also confirmed that he sent Melody a screenshot.

Check out Martell admitting to sending Melody that infamous screenshot after the flip!