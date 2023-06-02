Yikes! #LAMH’s Martell Holt addressed accusations that he threatened ex-wife Melody Shari with “revenge porn” and he seemed to snitch on himself in the process.
The former couple’s divorce drama played out on Love And Marriage Huntsville, but they also continue to go back and forth on social media. Most recently that included Melody accusing her ex of intimidating her with “revenge porn” in 2022. After her accusations sent shockwaves across social media, Martell appeared on Queen Shiba Darling’s podcast to tell his side and seemed to admit that some of what his ex alleged was truthful.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Melody Shari addressed rumors of Martell planning to expose her sex tape by revealing that he had allegedly already threatened to do it last year.
Shiba questioned how Martell handled his relationship with baby mama Arionne Curry who allegedly told a friend about the “revenge porn” plot. Martell said that he isn’t holding a grudge, but called her former friend, Karson Bleu, an opportunist for putting them both on blast online.
However, he confirmed much of what Melody said about the situation behind the scenes.
“Certain people are opportunists and they’ll say and do whatever they can to get in like really good friends. They open up trusting those people,” he explained about Karson.
“Melody and I, we talked about it a year and a half ago. We talked about it with Carlos [King] a year and a half ago. We talked to our attorneys about it,” Martell revealed.
Now what is Carlos King going to say about this revenge porn re: Martell/Melody? Or is he going to use Bravo shows as smokescreens to avoid this?
— Jillian (@jillianbowe) June 1, 2023
The father of five didn’t deny pillow talking about a sex tape from his marriage or plans to release it. Instead, he pivoted to questioning why he’d need Arionne as a scapegoat in the first place.
“If anything, Arionne could only have said ‘Martell is really upset and he’s talking about putting out a sex tape of Melody,’ or something like that. I know Arionne didn’t go to her and say that ‘Martell talking about me creating a fake page.’ Why do I need her to create a fake page and post it?”
Martell is really blaming this whole sex tape debacle on Melody & Karson Bleu. @ArionneCurry u got something GOOD on him. Drop it, he been calling u a peasant and asking for DNA test, clear your “likeness”
— cheeks (@iDntCareSaveIt) June 1, 2023
Karson already answered this in the advice she recalled giving to Arionne. She warned her former friend that revenge porn is illegal. When Melody inevitably tracked down the responsible parties, Martell could easily blame it all on Arionne as the jealous mistress retaliated against the both of them.
Despite Martell claiming that Karson and Melody are “orchestrating” a conspiracy to make him look bad, he’s doing a great job of that on his own. Not only did he reference discussing revenge porn with Arionne, but he also confirmed that he sent Melody a screenshot.
Check out Martell admitting to sending Melody that infamous screenshot after the flip!
Martell Holt Admits To Sending A Screenshot, Allegedly Of A Sextape, To Melody Shari
Source: Moses Robinson / GettyThere’s no excuse for even holding on to intimate pictures and videos of someone after they become your ex. Whether it’s for nostalgia or revenge, it’s a creepy violation at best and illegal at worst but Martell shamelessly sidestepped that to justify his intentions behind sending a screenshot to Melody.
“I sent her a screenshot, I did. I sent her a screenshot of her and I,” Martell started. “In the text massage I said ‘Stop bullying me!’ It was almost like I was begging her to stop going online, saying stuff about me, and dragging me.”
“I was begging you to leave me alone. Then I sent her a screenshot and I said, ‘I don’t care if this ruins me or not. Leave me alone!’ I sent her the screenshot.”
That’s pretty much the literal definition of “revenge porn,” and how Melody described it as a threat, but go off, sir.
“And I never said that I was going to post a video. I never said that I was going to do that, but I guess it kind of was saying, ‘If you don’t stop, I’m going to do that,'” Martell continued, finally putting two and two together.
Martell did an interview &. admitted that he DID send his ex wife a screenshot of their sextape they did while they were married as a way to “stop her from dragging him, but claims he wasn’t going to release it. So, why send the screenshot? What you have to say, Carlos? #LAMH pic.twitter.com/ibfjsIB0nH
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 1, 2023
That brief moment of clarity didn’t last. He didn’t explain how the message wasn’t a threat.
Instead, Martell went right back to blaming Karson for all the allegations that he mostly just confirmed. His only objections were that there was no explicit threat and that all three women involved shouldn’t have exposed his actions.
“Arionne could’ve just mentioned that Mrtell is talking about a sex tape, whatever. And then Karson trying to get on the show—-which she’s not going to get on, she’s calling Melody. I don’t know. They could’ve plotted something,” he repeated, grasping at straws.
Shiba confirmed that both Melody and Martell consented to recording a sex tape back when they were happily married. She gave the reality star a platform to clear his name, but he seemingly used it to dig his grave.
“To sum it all up: I never said I was going to put a video out. The video isn’t out. No one told me not to put it out. She mentioned it in court, you know what I’m saying,” Martell explained.
“So why go online crying or making it seem like I did it. I would not have done it. This is a year and a half ago. We’ve talked about it,” he continued, criticizing Mel for going public instead of shutting it down in private.
Although Martell mentioned that he’s not seriously dating RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield, it seems like she lucked out. If this is how he gets down with the mother of his kids, the fan-favorite housewife dodged a bullet.
Check out the full interview for yourself below.
