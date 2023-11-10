Bossip Video

#LAMH’s Martell thinks his friend attending Melody’s name change ceremony is a “smack in the face” and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the drama.

OWN’s hit unscripted series Love & Marriage Huntsville will air a new episode this Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 pm ET/PT and feature Melody Shari reclaiming her maiden name.

During the episode, we see Ms. Nell chatting with Melody at her name change ceremony that will mark her going from Melody Holt to Melody Rodgers.

Despite it being a happy time, Nell tells Melody that her ex-husband is offended that she’s in attendance.

“Girl, he felt some type of way,” says Nell while recapping Martell telling her that it feels like a “smack in the face.” “Why does everything become about him?!” asks Melody. “He’s in my feelings about me changing my name back to who I was when he met me? I pity him so much,” she adds.

Martell feels like his name is “sacred” because he and Mel have four children together, but Ms. Rodgers disagrees.

“Typical narcissistic behavior,” says Melody. “Boy, you did not make me and neither did your name because I was already Melody before I ever met you.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Saturday’s episode is titled “Rodger That!”, check out an official description below.

The Fletchers have a dancing date and discuss Martell getting loud with Nell. Stormi calls out Tiffany for shading KeKe in a recent interview.

Melody hosts an intimate name change ceremony. The Fletchers family dinner gets off to a rocky start.

Tune in to Love & Marriage Huntsville this Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.