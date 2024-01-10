Bossip Video
When a Kang loves a Corettaaa

Social media is STILL buzzing over Jonathan Majors calling Meagan Good his “Coretta” during his now-viral interview with ABC News Lives’ Linsey Davis.

The Creed III star left the internet befuddled after praising the actress (who was on hand during the interview) as his -wait for it- “Coretta” while hinting that marriage might be in their future.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like … like a Coretta. I’m so blessed. The relationship, it’s still fresh but I think I found her.”

Naturally, social media erupted with jokes about Majors’ invoking Coretta’s name again in what appears to be a strange obsession with the Civil Rights icon.

This comes after he told ex-girlfriend Jabbari that he expected the woman by his side to act like Coretta or Michelle Obama while likening himself to MLK or Barack Obama in an interview released during the case.

“I’m a great man. A great man!” he said. “There needs to be a great woman who makes sacrifices.”

When he was asked by Linsey Davis to give the context of the conversation, he said:

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be, you know, these great men — Martin, President Obama — and trying to give a reference point to that.”

“I was attempting, and I did a terrible job at it apparently, I was attempting to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as in to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship,” he added.

In an interesting twist, Bernice King–the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta–entered the chat and basically told Majors to keep her mama’s name out of his mouth.

Less than a day later, Majors responded through TMZ, saying:

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Do you think Jonathan Majors and his “Coretta” will make it beyond 2024? Tell us down below and peep MORE hilarious “Coretta” memes on the flip.

