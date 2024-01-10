When a Kang loves a Corettaaa

Social media is STILL buzzing over Jonathan Majors calling Meagan Good his “Coretta” during his now-viral interview with ABC News Lives’ Linsey Davis.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways." Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

The Creed III star left the internet befuddled after praising the actress (who was on hand during the interview) as his -wait for it- “Coretta” while hinting that marriage might be in their future.

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like … like a Coretta. I’m so blessed. The relationship, it’s still fresh but I think I found her.”

Jonathan Majors says his new girlfriend Meagan Good held him down like Coretta Scott King during his trial “She is an Angel, I’m so blessed I found her.” pic.twitter.com/eEcYJchj8r — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) January 8, 2024

Naturally, social media erupted with jokes about Majors’ invoking Coretta’s name again in what appears to be a strange obsession with the Civil Rights icon.

Jonathan Majors: like a real Coretta Coretta Scott King Goode pic.twitter.com/a5tOvkZdhK — Silly Dee Williams (@YourboyDonell) January 8, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr’s ghost right now pic.twitter.com/BIiYN5xByB — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) January 8, 2024

This comes after he told ex-girlfriend Jabbari that he expected the woman by his side to act like Coretta or Michelle Obama while likening himself to MLK or Barack Obama in an interview released during the case.

“I’m a great man. A great man!” he said. “There needs to be a great woman who makes sacrifices.”

Here is the voice recording where Majors chastises his ex-girlfriend, saying he's a "great man" and needs a "great woman" like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King. Majors was upset she went to the pub with a friend pic.twitter.com/DQWO7sCBzQ — Cheyenne Roundtree (@cheyenne_round) December 13, 2023

When he was asked by Linsey Davis to give the context of the conversation, he said:

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be, you know, these great men — Martin, President Obama — and trying to give a reference point to that.” “I was attempting, and I did a terrible job at it apparently, I was attempting to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as in to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship,” he added.

Jonathan Majors referring to Meagan Good as his Coretta Scott King is extremely laughable. Especially after those audio recordings leaked of him telling that white woman that he wanted her to be more like Coretta & Michelle Obama. Chile, the jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/J7thVT1ayT — muva.✨ (@kayyvella) January 8, 2024

In an interesting twist, Bernice King–the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta–entered the chat and basically told Majors to keep her mama’s name out of his mouth.

My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force. Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024

Less than a day later, Majors responded through TMZ, saying:

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Do you think Jonathan Majors and his “Coretta” will make it beyond 2024? Tell us down below and peep MORE hilarious “Coretta” memes on the flip.