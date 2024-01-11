On Tuesday, Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ community and some Burn Book baddies fetchingly flooded a local theater to celebrate the upcoming release of Mean Girls.

The carpet ranged from rappers to reality stars and influencers who looked ready to join the lunch table with The Plastics like the characters in the film.

Seen on the Mean Girls ATL scene was Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore.

The star who’s arguably the Regina George of #RHOA, was pretty in pink as she hosted the screening and brought her daughter Brooklyn Daly as her date.

Also spotted were Kenya’s good girlfriends Kandi and Akilah Coleman.

Both of the ladies stuck to the pink dress code and posed for pics with Kenya on the carpet.

Also spotted on the carpet was songstress LaTavia Roberson.

The Destiny’s Child singer posed for pics with her daughter, Lyric, and took a quick flick with Kandi who wrote several songs on DC’s “Writings On The Wall” album.

See who else was spotted checking out Mean Girls in ATL on the flip.

Also seen on the Mean Girls ATL scene was Trina Braxton…

The audience included a full house of elite influencers, celebrities, tastemakers and press. Notable attendees included Kandi Burruss, Angelica Ross, Derek Jae, LaTavia Roberson, Stasha Sanchez, Austin Rogers, Kid Kenn, , Vincent Watson, Tammy Rivera, Monyetta Shaw, Antonio Newell and more.

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie…

Pose actress/transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross…

Trinity K. Bonet of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame who put on a Beyoncé-style show for the crowd…

stunner Simone Tisci…

and Brande Elise.

Mean Girls is in theaters nationwide on January 12th–will you be watching?

ABOUT MEAN GIRLS

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.