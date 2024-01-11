 

On Tuesday, Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ community and some Burn Book baddies fetchingly flooded a local theater to celebrate the upcoming release of Mean Girls.

 

Mean Girls Screening

Source: Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Getty

The carpet ranged from rappers to reality stars and influencers who looked ready to join the lunch table with The Plastics like the characters in the film.

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

 

Seen on the Mean Girls ATL scene was Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore.

 

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The star who’s arguably the Regina George of #RHOA, was pretty in pink as she hosted the screening and brought her daughter Brooklyn Daly as her date.

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Also spotted were Kenya’s good girlfriends Kandi and Akilah Coleman.

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Both of the ladies stuck to the pink dress code and posed for pics with Kenya on the carpet.

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

 

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

Also spotted on the carpet was songstress LaTavia Roberson.

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The Destiny’s Child singer posed for pics with her daughter, Lyric, and took a quick flick with Kandi who wrote several songs on DC’s “Writings On The Wall” album.

 

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

See who else was spotted checking out Mean Girls in ATL on the flip.

Also seen on the Mean Girls ATL scene was Trina Braxton…

The audience included a full house of elite influencers, celebrities, tastemakers and press. Notable attendees included Kandi Burruss, Angelica Ross, Derek Jae, LaTavia Roberson, Stasha Sanchez, Austin Rogers, Kid Kenn, , Vincent Watson, Tammy Rivera, Monyetta Shaw, Antonio Newell and more.

 

 

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie…

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Pose actress/transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross…

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trinity K. Bonet of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame who put on a Beyoncé-style show for the crowd…

 

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

"Mean Girls" - Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening

Source: Derek White / Getty

stunner Simone Tisci…

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

and Brande Elise.

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

"Mean Girls" Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

 

Mean Girls is in theaters nationwide on January 12th–will you be watching?

 

ABOUT MEAN GIRLS

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. 

