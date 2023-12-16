Bossip Video

Kenya Moore’s ex-husband, Marc Daly, agreed to allow their daughter Brooklyn to film episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to Radar Online, the Soco BK owner will stop fighting the four-year-old’s appearance in future episodes of the reality franchise.

Daly’s divorce filing read: “Mother shall have final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on the Bravo show or for any other economic opportunities for Mother; however, Mother shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father. Mother shall notify Father of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise Father of the content of the appearance.”

In addition, Daly requested permission to have his daughter appear on HIS television shows. Daly’s change of heart seemingly came from realizing he could benefit from a televised family affair with his bambina.

The nose ring-wearing papa requested that “final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on a television show or for any other economic opportunities for Father.”

Daly proposed to “discuss the opportunity with [Kenya] and would notify [her] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Kenya] of the content of the appearance.”

The 52-year-old previously stated she was aware of the restaurateur’s plans to join a reality show production.

Marc initially objected to Brooklyn appearing on the drama-filled program as he felt it was inappropriate. Kenya contended her job included showing her life, which included rearing her baby girl.

In part of the motion Daly filed in July, he took issue with his daughter being present in a hotel room where Marlo Hampton attempted to kick the door in. Brooklyn was sleeping at the time. Kenya says she had no idea the Tomfoolery took place.

A judge ultimately sided with Kenya, awarding her primary care and allowance for Brooklyn to appear on the RHOA.

The court elected official stated he was “not convinced, and no evidence has been shown, that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

Kenya Moore’s Post-Divorce Plans To Move On With A “Happy Ending”

As previously reported, the beauty pageant titleholder was elated that litigation concluded and she could move forward with her life.

“After more than three years of litigation, I have finally been granted a divorce,” Kenya joyfully stated. “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.” She continued, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn.”

And your girl isn’t giving up on love.” As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all,” she said.

Kenya and Marc parted ways in 2019. The next year the television personality requested primary physical custody of their daughter. Marc agreed with the physical custody request but demanded joint legal custody.

Miss Moore filed for divorce in May 2021 and requested child support from the entrepreneur. She was met with a demand for an interest in the Georgia property they resided in during their marriage. The home was purchased by Kenya before she wed Daly.

Ultimately, Kenya gets to keep her casa.