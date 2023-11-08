WELP!
Social media is buzzing over Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announcing the end of their ‘brick by brick’ baeship after a year of dating.
In a joint statement exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the socialite and Snowfall star announced the seemingly amicable end to their relationship while maintaining they’re still friends.
“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”
The announcement comes after the once heart-eyed couple sparked breakup rumors when they showed up separately to Kendall Jenner‘s Hollywood Halloween party, per a report from the Daily Mail UK.
Prior to the breakup, Lori and Damson were happily boo’ up and became relationship goals despite social media’s insistence that the Swarm actor was enjoying a free trial until his inevitable cancellation.
Within the past few days, both stars scrubbed each other from their social media in the latest dramatic ending to a high-profile Lori Harvey baeship.
At one point, it seemed like the couple was going strong without any major setbacks but we could also say the same about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan that appeared to be going well until it ended.
This photo of Michael Jordan and Lori Harvey took my breath away. Literally!❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/tKh06bi2mj
— Oluwa ni fe mi🤭 (@nifemibrown_) March 28, 2022
For those keeping score at home, Lori and Damson’s last public outing was Sept. 30 in Paris, France where they enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Siena restaurant.
Fast-forward to this week where jokes about Damson’s expired relationship contract are flying along with the usual Lori Harvey slander and endless barrage of reactions across social media.
Lori Harvey kicking her bfs to the curb after 365 days and not a second longer pic.twitter.com/bvZtUwbmXp
— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) November 8, 2023
Do you think Damson and Lori are done for good? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their split on the flip.
Lori Harvey kicking her bfs to the curb after 365 days and not a second longer pic.twitter.com/bvZtUwbmXp
— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) November 8, 2023
“Your Free Trial With Lori Harvey has expired”
Damon: pic.twitter.com/vW1iJqPiYO
— 𝐉𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐲𝐞𝐫 👨🏾💻 (@xclusivestories) November 7, 2023
Damson Idris reading the text from Michael B. Jordan: pic.twitter.com/osbRwACct6
— Pollo Escobar (@WingerBell) November 8, 2023
"Your Lori Harvey subscription has expired" pic.twitter.com/fJjzP02SyN
— Reece (@DefaultReece) November 7, 2023
Lori Harvey on the 365th day when that Damson Idris contract expired pic.twitter.com/Jja2vFyhNz
— MA$E (@Maybach_Millz) November 8, 2023
Michael B Jordan to Damson Idris after the Lori Harvey split up.. pic.twitter.com/jixz2EvryH
— Van (@vanman_1000) November 8, 2023
Damson Idris: I love you. I think we should take it to the next level.
Lori Harvey: pic.twitter.com/ijHKVLnRh5
— Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) November 8, 2023
Lori Harvey when a man try to enter day 366 with her pic.twitter.com/eqDuLR0aJd
— Seaux Leaux 🕺🏿 (@PHaithfulGem) November 8, 2023
Damson Idris when Lori Harvey told him his contract had expired pic.twitter.com/TZ4kPTlVza
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) November 8, 2023
