Bossip Video
1 of 11

WELP!

Lori Harvey Partners With REVOLVE To Launch Her New Brand, Yevrah Swim, At Villa Fiona In Hollywood

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Social media is buzzing over Lori Harvey and Damson Idris announcing the end of their ‘brick by brick’ baeship after a year of dating.

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Party

Source: Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

In a joint statement exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the socialite and Snowfall star announced the seemingly amicable end to their relationship while maintaining they’re still friends.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The announcement comes after the once heart-eyed couple sparked breakup rumors when they showed up separately to Kendall Jenner‘s Hollywood Halloween party, per a report from the Daily Mail UK. 

Prior to the breakup, Lori and Damson were happily boo’ up and became relationship goals despite social media’s insistence that the Swarm actor was enjoying a free trial until his inevitable cancellation.

The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

Source: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Within the past few days, both stars scrubbed each other from their social media in the latest dramatic ending to a high-profile Lori Harvey baeship.

At one point, it seemed like the couple was going strong without any major setbacks but we could also say the same about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan that appeared to be going well until it ended.

For those keeping score at home, Lori and Damson’s last public outing was Sept. 30 in Paris, France where they enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Siena restaurant.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2023

Source: MEGA/GC Images

Fast-forward to this week where jokes about Damson’s expired relationship contract are flying along with the usual Lori Harvey slander and endless barrage of reactions across social media.

Do you think Damson and Lori are done for good? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over their split on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.