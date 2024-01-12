Bossip Video

G Herbo caught a break in his federal wire fraud case after being sentenced to three years probation and subjected to fines.

As previously reported the Chicago rapper was indicted in December 2020 along with five of his friends on federal fraud charges. The shocking charges alleged that his lifestyle was funded by money stolen from innocent people’s credit cards on the dark web that he used to pay for designer puppies, private jets, exotic car rentals, and a luxury vacation rental. The feds alleged that the fraud took place from March 2017 until November 2018 with the help of Herbo’s co-defendant Antonio Strong.

Later, Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, gained another charge after allegedly lying to federal agents.

The Associated Press reports that in July 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal official. Prosecutors wanted him jailed for a year and a day with 36 months of supervised release.

Now according to AP, he was sentenced on January 11 but he got off easy.

United States District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni slapped Herbo with restitution, forfeiture of $139,968, a $5,500 fine, and three years of probation.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy spoke on the news in a press release.;

“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle. He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as “G Herbo.” However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses,” said “This case should serve as a stark reminder that breaking the law leads to prosecution and accountability, regardless of who you are, how many likes you rack up or how many followers you have,” he added.

G Herbo should be the first person in church Sunday after avoiding federal jail time on a fraud case. That is almost unheard of when you’re in the crosshairs of the feds.