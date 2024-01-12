Bossip Video

Peter Thomas is making headlines after being arrested for a DUI.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the 61-year-old restaurateur who was previously featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta has found himself in legal trouble after he was taken into custody in Cobb County, Georgia on Tuesday on several misdemeanors including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with expired tags, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, and violation of a traffic control device.

ET adds that he was released on the same day and was ordered to abstain from alcohol consumption, marijuana, and other cannabis products or drugs.

He is also obligated to undergo random alcohol and drug tests, is prohibited from owning any firearms, and “must notify the court seven days in advance if he plans to change his residence.”

Thomas owns several Bar One locations across the country as well as his Sports One bar in Charlotte, North Carolina. The serial businessman who first appeared on #RHOA season 3 alongside Cynthia Bailey, recently made headlines for facing a Bar One Miami Beach eviction lawsuit due to an alleged nearly half a million dollars in unpaid rent.

As previously reported Bentley Bay Retail LLC accused Peter of submitting bounced checks for July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, and March 2023 for the business. Following that, two separate companies alleged that he owed them for unpaid invoices over seafood delivered to the Bentley Bay Condominiums-located restaurant. The location is currently listed as temporarily closed.

The Peter Thomas DUI story is still developing…