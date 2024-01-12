T.J. Holmes is opening up about how out-of-hand his drinking had gotten, revealing the shocking amount of drinks he was enjoying on the daily.
As Dry January gets underway, Holmes and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, are reflecting on their relationship with alcohol throughout 2023. They talked about just how high their daily intake had gotten during the latest episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J.
The pair began by opening up about how many drinks they were really having, and while Amy’s weekly number of beverages was certainly high, T.J.’s number is even more shocking.
“I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that’s what we are doing,” Holmes said as he explained their decision to participate in Dry January.
Robach said that her alcohol intake was at “over 30 drinks a week” before making the lifestyle change.
“That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me. That is not what I wish it were,” she said, going on to note that her boyfriend’s alcohol intake was “jaw-dropping and not possible.”
“I could easily go through 18 drinks a day — 18 drinks a day,” Holmes admitted.
As for how he got to that number, he explained that it would be “easy” for him to be “two drinks in” at 10 am after a run, then, he and Robach would drink at least two drinks during lunch.
“I could easily have a drink in my hand from 2 in the afternoon until 7,8,9, 10 o’clock a night,” T.J. explained.
Further in the episode, the former Good Morning America host went on to reveal the amount of money he and Robach spent on alcohol last year.
“We spent in the month of December $2,869 on alcohol alone, period,” Holmes said. “I thought the number would be higher, to be honest with you. But that is an amount of money now that is going to be saved in January.”
The on-air host noted that since starting their “dry January kick,” he and Robach have been “feeling great.”
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.