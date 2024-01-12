Bossip Video

T.J. Holmes is opening up about how out-of-hand his drinking had gotten, revealing the shocking amount of drinks he was enjoying on the daily.

As Dry January gets underway, Holmes and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, are reflecting on their relationship with alcohol throughout 2023. They talked about just how high their daily intake had gotten during the latest episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J.

The pair began by opening up about how many drinks they were really having, and while Amy’s weekly number of beverages was certainly high, T.J.’s number is even more shocking.

“I am certainly somebody who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol, and that’s what we are doing,” Holmes said as he explained their decision to participate in Dry January.

Robach said that her alcohol intake was at “over 30 drinks a week” before making the lifestyle change.

“That is appalling to me. That is embarrassing to me. That is not what I wish it were,” she said, going on to note that her boyfriend’s alcohol intake was “jaw-dropping and not possible.”