T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are done hiding their relationship, hard-launching their coupledom on Instagram as they announce a brand new podcast.

The former ABC News anchors are joining iHeartMedia to host a weekly podcast, Amy & T.J, with the first episode to debut on Dec. 5.

This announcement marks the “first-time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines,” according to CNN. Once co-anchors, their romantic relationship was exposed earlier this year, which led to the couple being taken off the program and later released from the network entirely.

Now, the pair has returned to the spotlight, making their union “Instagram official” with a smiley picture of their arms wrapped around one another. Robach and Holmes also added the hashtag #silentnomore in their joint post, alluding to the idea that they might talk about their dramatic exit from ABC News on their upcoming podcast.

CNN reports that the podcast, where “nothing is off limits,” will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between” and that Holmes and Robach are “guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic.”

The program will be available on the iHeartMedia app and “everywhere podcasts are heard.”

In December 2022, the Daily Mail published PDA-filled photos of Amy and T.J. that exposed their romantic relationship. At the time, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig and Robach to Andrew Shue, making their affair that much more shocking.

The co-anchors ended up being pulled from their show, GMA3, after ABC News president Kim Godwin called their relationship an “internal and external distraction.” They officially left ABC in January 2023.

