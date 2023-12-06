Bossip Video

Former Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach shocked viewers when their romance came to light in 2022. Now, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, the former spouses of the media couple, have allegedly formed a close bond due to the love scandal, according to Page Six.

A source close to Fiebig and Shue told the outlet that the duo developed a close connection after Holmes and Robach went public with their explosive relationship in 2022. Fiebig and Shue allegedly bonded “over the traumatic experience of being cheated on” and have been dating for about six months.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” the source claimed.

According to the insider, the alleged pair are ready to move on and are no longer “heartbroken” by Holmes and Robach’s romance.

“They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on,” the source said.

Fiebig and Shue have not confirmed whether the dating news is true.

In 2022, Holmes and Robach were fired from Good Morning America after photos of the duo holding hands and flirting at an NYC bar were shared by a publication. Fiebig “expeditiously” filed for divorce from Holmes following the debacle. The former husband and wife are reportedly in the process of settling their divorce and are expected to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024, according to PEOPLE.

Robach — also married in 2010 — finalized her divorce from actor Andrew Shue in March.

Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Open Up About Relationship On Debut Episode Of New iHeartRadio Podcast, Amy & T.J.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, finally broke their silence on Dec.4 during the premiere episode of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J. The couple claimed that they were already in the process of divorcing their former spouses when their relationship was “outed” by a publication in November 2022. They also denied cheating on their former partners with each other.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes explained on the debut episode of Amy & T.J. —which marked one year since the pair lost their job at Good Morning America. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” he continued. “The day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both, at that point, were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach added, “Yes, we had attorneys mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

The couple claimed they drafted a “press release” addressing their relationship and their respective divorces, but they never released the statement publicly.

“We shouldn’t have allowed — [and] I can say that in hindsight — for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces,” Holmes added.

Robach agreed with the media star’s sentiment.

“We thought we were protecting our children and our families. And we thought we had time, and we thought we had a right to privacy, and maybe that was foolish and silly?” she added.

Listen to the full episode above. Thoughts?