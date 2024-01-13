Bossip Video

Jay-Z recently revealed more missteps in his marriage to Beyoncé on his new single with D’Angleo, “I Want You Forever.”

Complex reports that the soulful song is featured on the soundtrack of the new dramedy, The Book of Clarence. The music mogul also produced and composed music for the new film.

The legendary R&B singer bookends Jiggaman’s quite intimate verse that seemingly spoke to a separation between him and his wife of 16 years, Beyoncé.

Jay-Z — born Sean Carter — delivers his lyrics more like a poet than a rapper as he begins his verse, “Life don’t taste the same without you/Tears in my champagne ‘bout you/Quit playing girl, you know I’m crazy ‘bout you.”

Don’t tell us you’re cheating again, Jay.

He continued his purposely lazy flow, “You know that week you ran back to your mama house, ask my friend, they can vouch/Slept on the couch ‘cause the bed ain’t a bed without you.”

The masterful MC then focuses on a possible reason for his reckless ways, his father, Andis Reeves.

“Love you for my life, and I put that on my dead/Put that on my daddy’s New Port, cigarettes/He blew cancer rings, I got toxic traits/Look who coaxed the ghost out my body, got me straight/I don’t want no smoke, baby girl you fire/Can’t end up like my folks, nah,” he spits before D’Angelo raspy vocals dance over the violin led track.

Reactions To Jay-Z’s New Song And History Of Records About Relationship Drama With Beyoncé

The song has been met with mixed reviews, as one YouTube commenter declared the song didn’t need Jay’s verse.

“As a huge Hov fan, all that I can say is that this song does just fine without his contribution. It’s beautifully done.” Another added, “This D’Angelo’s world that Jay visited!” An additional commenter claimed the tune, “[Sounded] like Jay crashed D’Angelo session “

Some fans weren’t feeling the track with or without the “Song Cry” rapper’s input. One commenter complained, “This could have gone in my “watch later” playlist, and stayed there. Foreeevvvvaaa.”

Jay and Bey haven’t been shy about their marital issues. Beyoncé poured her soul into her award-winning album Lemonade in 2016, succeeded by Hov’s 4;44 the following year. On his critically acclaimed project, the Brooklyn billionaire confirmed his philandering ways and apologized profusely for his misdeeds.

The Queen released her 2022 album Renaissance, an ode to Black queerness. In “Plastic Off The Sofa,” she references their marriage and the public scrutiny it faces.

In the beautifully composed song, she croons, “I know nobody’s perfect, so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be/It’s the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave … We don’t need the world’s acceptance. They’re too hard on me, they’re too hard on you, boy.”

Jay and D’Angelo’s single for The Book of Clarence, starring LaKeith Stanfield and Teyana Taylor, is accompanied by music from Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Shabba Ranks and Kid Cudi.

The film, produced in part by Hov, is now in theatres nationwide, but the period piece is also available on streaming platforms. The “Big Pimpin” rapper reactivated his Instagram account in August 2023 to share the movie’s trailer.

We wonder if Bey will do a little promo for her man’s movie, but either way, her hubby needs to stop playing in our girl’s face. And if he doesn’t, Bey, get yo’ lick back, girl.