Beyoncé has blessed us with a fancy French photo dump from popping bottles in Bordeaux with Jay-Z for his 54th birthday. Now the price of a sip is going up after shocked fans price-checked the Carters’ vintage wine, which could cost “over 200K” per bottle.
Jay and Bey always do it big, especially when it comes to marking milestones like birthdays. The multitalented mogul turning 54 was no different as they went straight to France for the finest wines. Roc Nation Senior Vice President Lenny Santiago praised the GOAT for going from Brooklyn to Bordeaux in a birthday post.
Beyoncé let her hubby Hov shine as they focused on festivities with A-listers like Rihanna and Kris Jenner, according to PEOPLE, and on Sunday, she finally gave fans a peek into Jay’s big bank birthday.
The 42-year-old glowed and shimmered in a Prada on Prada fit, according to the Daily Mail. Despite the winter weather, Bey showed off her “Thique” thighs in sparkling pearl gray $2,750 shorts. She rocked a $1,150 flesh-toned sheer turtleneck bodysuit underneath.
Bey completed the look with matching pumps, large hoop earrings, black cat eye sunglasses, and a matching floor-length fur coat to keep warm.
Check out Jay-Z’s big baller bottles of vintage wine that could cost a quarter of a million dollars after the flip!
Jay-Z And Beyoncé Pop 50-Year-Old Bottles Of Vintage Wine That Could Cost “Over $200K”
Other snaps from their over-the-top night out included bottles they enjoyed at dinner. Some fans searched the names, only to discover the rich flex wine list could cost even more than Beyoncé’s designer drip.
Y’all I went online to buy this wine because Beyonce posted it. WOW was I quickly humbled. pic.twitter.com/wSmPDMpA4c
— DeAndre Brown (@imdrebrown) December 17, 2023
“Y’all I went online to buy this wine because Beyonce posted it. WOW was I quickly humbled,” influencer DeAndre Brown tweeted with a screenshot of a $7,549 price tag for a 2018 bottle.
The DailyMail UK, the ’73 Chateau Petrus bottle Mrs. Carter posted, with signatures from their VIP guests, cost £1,730 a bottle. However, social media users pointed out that $8,000 is the price for a 5-year-old bottle. One comment noted that a 6L Petrus from more than 50 years ago must cost “over $200K.”
Also this is the 6L bottle and it’s 50 years old. Over $200K. https://t.co/6rW9ted3EZ
— 𝗪𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 (@terrill) December 18, 2023
That estimate seems accurate, considering a comment shared a screenshot of the 1998 vintage Chateau Petrus priced at “$145K.”
Thats the 2018 vintage. The 1998 is 145k so i can only image their 1973. https://t.co/tKTEOiKNzM pic.twitter.com/NjXcR3Lumh
— king kaelin👑 (@kaelinwilliamss) December 18, 2023
Another photo featured the birthday boss grinning with two bottles of Chateau d’Yquem. One was from the same year Jay was born, 1969, and the other was from 1973. They each cost £800, bringing the total to a massively splashy £3,000 for all three vintage wines.
Bol I did the same thing with the one Jay Z posted. I never put my phone down so fast in my life pic.twitter.com/QA5utC8bUv
— Respiratory Bae (@GleeeeKB) December 17, 2023
Check out more of the reactions below to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s bank-breaking bottles of wine.
And I hope this puts in perspective when Jay Z bought Jay Brown 50 bottles for his 50th birthday https://t.co/rWXxF9wles pic.twitter.com/2Qt68u7COW
— Tune, MBA, CISSP (@CartuneNetwerk) December 17, 2023
All of us after seeing the price of the wine Beyoncé drank during Jay Z's birthday pic.twitter.com/pLnBGDXx1Q
— MfonAbasi (@gege_okon) December 18, 2023
Thinking you and Beyoncé would drink in the same wine bracket is crazy. https://t.co/GJwMiRBAXL
— Geechi (@ThatDakari) December 17, 2023
agreed. jay-z literally said “90,000 for a wine bill” in top off. sometimes we have to be so fr with ourselves and stay in our places, respectfully lol. https://t.co/9YpkPmcxap
— 🗞 (@mary__jeann) December 18, 2023
I once read an interview where Jay-Z said he drank $20K bottles of wine, so that's the only reason I said I might take dinner with him instead of the $50K if he orders enough extra bottles that I could sell https://t.co/8rqnidag3A
— Victoria (@AVocalistsRival) December 18, 2023
Maybe I'd lake dinner with Jay-Z over $50K, depending on how much I can sell those bottles of wine for 🤨 https://t.co/zGSvqQMano
— Victoria (@AVocalistsRival) December 17, 2023
