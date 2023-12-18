Beyoncé has blessed us with a fancy French photo dump from popping bottles in Bordeaux with Jay-Z for his 54th birthday. Now the price of a sip is going up after shocked fans price-checked the Carters’ vintage wine, which could cost “over 200K” per bottle.

Jay and Bey always do it big, especially when it comes to marking milestones like birthdays. The multitalented mogul turning 54 was no different as they went straight to France for the finest wines. Roc Nation Senior Vice President Lenny Santiago praised the GOAT for going from Brooklyn to Bordeaux in a birthday post.

Beyoncé let her hubby Hov shine as they focused on festivities with A-listers like Rihanna and Kris Jenner, according to PEOPLE, and on Sunday, she finally gave fans a peek into Jay’s big bank birthday.

The 42-year-old glowed and shimmered in a Prada on Prada fit, according to the Daily Mail. Despite the winter weather, Bey showed off her “Thique” thighs in sparkling pearl gray $2,750 shorts. She rocked a $1,150 flesh-toned sheer turtleneck bodysuit underneath.

Bey completed the look with matching pumps, large hoop earrings, black cat eye sunglasses, and a matching floor-length fur coat to keep warm.

Check out Jay-Z’s big baller bottles of vintage wine that could cost a quarter of a million dollars after the flip!