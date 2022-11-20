Bossip Video

Memphis authorities arrest a fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Young Dolph who is related to another suspect in the case.

This Thanksgiving holiday will mark one year since the world lost Memphis legend, Young Dolph. Dolph was tragically gunned down last Thanksgiving while buying cookies for his Grandmother before his annual turkey giveaway. In the aftermath of his slaying, Memphis authorities vowed to bring justice to those who took his life. Since then they have done just that. Arresting the first suspect Justin Johnson shortly after the murder along with another suspect Cornelius Smith.

Fourth Suspect Arrested In YOung Dolph Murder Case

Memphis police moved quickly and shortly after had two suspects in custody but they aren’t finished. Last week they announced a third arrest for Hernandez Govan, who they believed ordered the killing. According to WREG, a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder. Jermarcus Johnson was publicly identified as the fourth suspect on Friday. Later in the afternoon, Johnson surrendered himself to the police. Govan has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Johnson was indicted for aiding relative Justin Johnson as he hid from police after the shooting.