Angela Rye claims former CNN lead anchor Chris Cuomo sent inappropriate texts calling her “tinsel crotch.”

The Daily Mail reports Rye shared the story of sexual harassment on her new podcast, Native Land Pod, with co-hosts Andrew Gullium and Tiffany Cross. Rye revealed the incident on the podcast’s premiere episode.

Angela Rye Says Cuomo’s “Tinsel Crotch” Comment Was One Of “The Most Embarrassing, Humiliating Experiences”

Rye claims at the top of 2021, the 53-year-old texted her, “Happy New Year, tinsel crotch.” Cuomo accompanied the crass comment with a screenshot of an Instagram photo Angela posted wearing a sequin swimsuit.

The political commentator, who regularly appeared on the anchor’s show Cuomo Primetime, was expectedly “stunned.” She labeled the incident one of “the most embarrassing, humiliating experiences” she’s endured.

The 44-year-old overflowed with emotion as she spoke about the incident, “My story is one that I never thought I’d tell and sits at the intersection, frankly, of power and harassment.”

Rye continued, “It all began on New Year’s Day when I posted a picture of myself looking forward to the new year in a gold sequin bikini.” The CEO of Impact Strategies said, “I read and re-read [the message] a dozen times trying to understand.”

On @nativelandpod, we share the stories you’ve been waiting to hear on the first three episodes. Through tears, I share my story about a humiliating experience with a former colleague at CNN. After three years, I’m finally ready to tell my story. #welcomehomeyall #nlp… pic.twitter.com/pebwgjfDNc — a. rye (@angela_rye) January 13, 2024

“I felt like the safest place I had on a show on CNN had been compromised,” she added. “I ignored it just hoping it would go away, or even more, ‘Did I imagine this? A few hours later he said ‘Hello.'” Rye said she chose to ignore the rude remark, “I didn’t respond for two more days despite his plea the next day to call to discuss work.” Like many women who face sexual harassment in professional settings she, “was afraid to speak up. I felt like if I called him out I was risking everything I was finally starting to build with the network.”

Despite stating he wanted to discuss work, Angela shared that her former colleague refused to keep it professional. Cuomo continued to mention her “tinsel bikini” and “tinsel bottom.”

