Savage SZN

Social media is buzzing over 21 Savage‘s Drake-less new album American Dream featuring Metro Boomin, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Lil Durk, Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, and Mariah The Scientist sprinkled across 15 trunk-rattling tracks.

In an intriguing rollout, Savage teased the star-studded collection of featured artists by sharing their baby pics on his Instagram in the days leading up to the drop.

21 Savage is announcing every feature on his album "American Dream" by posting their baby pics 👶 Announced so far:

Doja Cat

Metro Boomin (producer)

Burna Boy

Mariah The Scientist

Travis Scott

Lil Durk

Summer Walker

Brent Faiyaz

Young Thug The album drops at midnight tonight pic.twitter.com/7qSn3XFlQQ — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) January 12, 2024

Prior to that, the Grammy-winning rapper surprised fans with the trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story which we’re still not sure is real or just elaborate promo like that now-infamous fake Vogue cover.

Directed by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, and Fam Udeorji, the Tubi-esque short film depicts three generations of 21 Savage (played by Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin) in the heat of a personal crisis.

Peep the preview below:

Joining Savage in the trailer are Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin, Golden Globe-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne, Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, The Haunting of Hill House’s Victoria Pedretti, Beef’s Young Mazino, Fast & Furious veteran Chad Lindberg, P-Valley star Gail Bean, and the always hilarious Druski.

Additionally, Savage dropped altered American flags throughout the city of Atlanta in collaboration with creative multihyphenate and visual artist Hebru Brantley.

Instead of the traditional 50-star layout, these flags were adorned with only 21 stars.

21 Savage x Hebru Brantley A closer look at the campaign… 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/D9y0ExD37D — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 21, 2023

“In creating this piece, I aimed to encapsulate the history of 21 Savage while incorporating elements of my own personal connection to his music,” said Brantley. The flag itself is black with 6 stripes, symbolizing what it means to be Black in America — it’s better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6. For those with a discerning eye, my signature linework can be seen within the stripes. In those blue and red bands, there are illustrations that are deeply personal to both Savage and myself – these elements speak to what 21 stands for through his music, his experiences and the adversities he has faced.”

Are you feeling the new album? If so, what's your fave track? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over American Dream on the flip.