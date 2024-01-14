Bossip Video

Halle Bailey and DDG’s new bundle of joy has no choice but to be destined for stardom!

His delighted dad wasted no time hitting the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills to lavish their little man with top-notch baby essentials!

TMZ caught up with the rapper outside the whimsical store for the youngest shoppers in L.A., English Rabbit, where the new papa dropped an easy $5k in that one store for his baby boy.

As BOSSIP previously reported, last week, DDG and Halle joyfully introduced their newborn son, Halo, marking the first official confirmation after months of speculation about their pregnancy.

The Youtuber-turned-rapper posted a vlog on his channel that features some snippets of his new life as a dad. DDG let fans have a peek at one of Halle’s 4K ultrasounds, along with some footage of him sweetly rubbing on his girlfriend’s growing bump on their baby moon in Bora Bora.

He revealed why he and his lady decided to keep news of their pregnancy private until the baby was born stating, they never felt like they had to cave to social media pressure and only decided to introduce Halo when they felt comfortable doing so.

“I’m a dad. I’m a dad, y’all. I have a son — I have a baby boy. He’s a newborn — he was actually born last year but we were just waiting on the right time to basically break the news or whatever. It’s a blessing and I love him so much!”

DDG also gave kudos to new mother Halle and shared that he has a “newfound respect” for women after watching Bailey give birth to their son.

Congratulations again to the new parents! We can’t wait to see Halo’s handsome face in due time.