Donald Trump’s RICO case in Atlanta‘s Fulton County has been one of the hottest topics in politics for several month but it appears that interest in the case might just become tabloid fodder as well.

Michael Roman, a former Trump bootlicker and campaign executive, recently filed a motion in court to have District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the case on a very messy basis. According to a USAToday report, Roman, without providing a shred of legit evidence, accused Willis of hiring an alleged former lover named Nathan Wade to be the lead prosecutor in charge of bringing Trump to justice. The attack served to cast aspersions over Willis and question Wade’s professional resumé. If you’re keeping score at home, this serves as the second time that the Trump universe has used slut-shaming tactics against Willis.

The choir at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta must have been singing “ether” this past Sunday because Willis literally used her bully pulpit to defend her “great friend” Wade’s “impeccable” credentials for 35 minutes.

“The Black man I chose has been a judge more than 10 years, run a private practice more than 20, represented businesses in civil litigation — I ain’t done y’all,” Willis said. “Served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, special assistant attorney general.”

Now, we have no idea whether or not Willis and Wade bumped w’s but 35 minutes in one helluva defense. Peep her comments in full in the video below.

Roman says that Willis paid Wade $650,000 of tax payer money and some of it was used for luxurious vacations and excursions. Willis didn’t specifically address those accusations but Superior Judge Scott McAfee says he will deal with the issue following the district attorney’s formal response.

We are ten months out from November and this case is set to get uglier and uglier with each passing week. Oh, in case you’re wondering whether or not this criminal trial will hinder Donald Trump’s quest for revenge in the ‘24 election, the orange man won the Iowa caucus by thirty points.