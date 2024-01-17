Bossip Video

Katt Williams is giving Ludacris a taste of his own medicine.

The comedian was a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast, Collect Call with Suge Knight, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and during the episode, Williams talked about his interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, which ended up going viral after the funnyman called out several fellow comedians and celebrities.

One of the stars Katt called out during his sit-down was Ludacris, who ended up responding to the slander with a freestyle he posted to his Instagram page. Now, Williams is using the same tactic to respond back, playing an unreleased diss track aimed at Ludacris on Collect Call with Suge Knight.

“I’m coming for your number one spot/One of us a killer and the other one is not/ One of us the realest and the other one a fraud,” the comedian raps. He continues: “Oh Chris, I wish it never came to this/And you are pissed, rap for free for the first time but you dissin’ this/The wrong side of history in a time like this/So Ludacris/Sorry, Uterus/You were infant chronicles, n****, you ain’t new to this.” “In real life, I’m Fast and Furious/In real life, you bi-curious,” he continues. “You heard the interview on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ I gave ’em all a payday/ I’m still going fu**ing viral so who care what the haters say/ Ludacris, you must be out your rabbit-a*s mind/ You made a rap song but, n****, you ain’t say I’m f**king lying.”

This back and forth between Williams and Luda comes after the comedian claimed Ludacris accepted a proposal from the Illuminati, which is the reason he’s in the many Fast and Furious films.

Check out Katt Williams’ Ludacris diss track down below: