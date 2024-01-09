Bossip Video

Katt Williams still has the people going!

Following Williams’ viral claims that Cedric The Entertainer previously stole one of his jokes, the latter is speaking out about the controversy.

The comedian attended the Golden Globes on Sunday, where he was asked about Williams’ bombshell interview on the red carpet. While he didn’t speak on the issue too much, he did emphasize the idea that what Katt said was untrue, insisting that he’ll let people think whatever they want until he chooses to respond.

“It’s an interesting time now,” Cedric said while speaking to ET. “People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that’s not even factual.” He continued, “I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it. I am who I am. I stand on that for sure.”

This comes following Katt Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, during which the comedian claimed that Cedric The Entertainer stole one of his jokes.

“[In] 1998 I’m doing this joke; it’s on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience, he comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke,” Williams explained on the podcast. “Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on the [Original] Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he’s just changed my car into a spaceship.”

While the world continues to talk about Katt’s interview, another comedian is giving their take on how they would respond to such slander. Bruce Bruce talked about the bombshell interview on the Kenny Smoov Morning Show, insisting he wouldn’t have let Williams get away with talking about him like he did these other comedians.

“It would have been some furniture moving, ” Bruce Bruce said when asked how he’d respond if Katt made outlandish claims about him. “I’d have flown to LA.”

“I’d walk in there like I’m Stone Cold,” he continued. “I would have walked in there and somebody throw me a beer..I’d have went to work on him baby.”