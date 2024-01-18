Bossip Video

Key Glock is taking his visual game to a new level in the mini-movie for “Let’s Go” co-starring Alix Lapri.

Believe it or not, music videos with real storylines still exist in the world and while they’re hard to find, some artists still deliver them much to the delight of fans. The latest music video showcasing a storyline comes from Memphis rapper Key Glock. His latest single “Let’s Go” has been viral since its release, so it’s only right that the rapper delivered an epic visual.

According to a press release, Glock took his mini movie so seriously that he tapped the stunt coordinator from the John Wick franchise to help prep for filming.

Glock’s idea for the visual was to shoot an epic mini-movie alongside a beautiful leading lady while doing his own stunts. It’s safe to say he delivered and Young Dolph would be proud. Chris Villa directed the video and Power’s Alix Lapri was cast as the leading lady.

“Let’s Go” features fight scenes, special effects, gambling, and, of course, explosions. Glock and Director Chris Villa even shut down an entire bridge in Miami for a car chase scene.

Enough with the teasing, you can watch Key Glock’s video for “Let’s Go” below.