Cori Broadus is sharing some shocking news. On social media, Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter revealed that she suffered a stroke.

Cori Broadus broke the news on her InstaStory Thursday via pictures from a hospital bed captioned;

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

She has not commented further.

Cori Broadus Has Been Open About Her Health Battle With Lupus

While it’s unclear what caused Broadus’ stroke, the daughter of Snoop, 49, and his wife Shanté was diagnosed with Lupus at age 6.

PEOPLE reports that in September 2023, Broadus was in positive spirits about her health battle and revealed that she made lifestyle changes.

“I’ve been good, better than I’ve ever been,” she said, revealing that she went “all natural” and recently took a more holistic approach to her health after a tough journey that included a 2021 attempt to end her life.

She also shared that after taking medications daily that would make her feel “like she was going insane”, she decided to take a more natural approach and the results were positive.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” Broadus shared with the publication. “I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

She continued,

“I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she said. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

This story is still developing…