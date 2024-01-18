Bossip Video

Young Dro and several other fellow Capricorns celebrated their Zodiac season with a Harlem Nights-themed bash.

On Sunday, a party was held at Atlanta’s The Bank event center for the rapper, Zaytoven, DJ Greg Street, and Ciara “CiCi” Elle who all celebrate birthdays during December and January.

The bash featured servers, bartenders, and guests clad in attire like in the 1989 prohibition-set comedy…

as well as a variety of guests repping Atlanta and Dro’s Westside roots.

Seen on the scene included Dro’s fellow Pimp Squad Click members Mac Boney and Big Kuntry King…

and Hip-Hop Hoarder/ fellow Capricorn NuFace.

Guests enjoyed gambling at casino tables, Harlem Nights-themed cocktails, and took photos with a dapperly dressed Dro who brought his mom as his date.

On IG, Dro recapped the bash for his nearly 300K followers.

“Recap from my Capricorn Ballâ€¼ï¸” he wrote before giving shoutouts to event planners, fellow Capricorns, and guests. “If you ain’t come to my birthday party I aint coming to yoursðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£,” he added.

He later hit the stage to perform P$C’s new track “Switch.”

Dro, who is over two years sober, has been in the headlines as of late for promoting anti-youth gun violence. In 2023, the rapper launched his “It Still Takes A Village” community program aimed at decreasing violence and substance abuse.





What do YOU think about Young Dro’s initiative and Capricorn bash?