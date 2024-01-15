Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Aquarius energy is coming in hot this week with the Sun moving into this ubiquitous sign on the 20th causing a serious thirst for knowledge, innovation and originality. Pluto takes this energy to the next level by also moving into Aquarius on this day, bringing with it a strong forecast of major upheaval especially in the political area. This energy also causes major shifts in our friends circle, our consciousness expands and we create unusual allyships – or at least they look “unnusual” from the outside. Allow yourself to follow your heart, participate in something out of the ordinary and take part in sweeping change for the greater good. Alrighty, lets see what’s in store for you this week. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Many of you have been feeling the urge to make radical changes across many areas of your life. And Spirit wants you to follow that energy fully and with no apologies (along as you’re not abandoning core responsibilities to children/spouses) because for Caps you all have entered a period of tremendous change. But keep it classy and do damage control as much as you can while wrecking the status quo. And don’t worry, by this time next year the dust will have settled beautifully. RED FLAGS: Someone is gonna test your boundaries this week – and I mean HAAAAARD. Stay firm while keeping it cordial. SWEET SPOT: Start doing some protection rituals in your home space such as hanging a Hand of Fatima above your doorway and getting into a daily practice of saging your environment.

