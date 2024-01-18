Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen is opening up about the possibility of having kids with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years her junior.

Despite her youngest child being 15, Larsa isn’t opposed to starting her baby-raising journey all over again. That is, if her boyfriend really wants some children of his own.

The reality start opened up about the possibility of having more kids during a conversation with Us Weekly.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” the 49-year-old revealed on Thursday, Jan. 11. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

Pippen went on to talk about just how much she loves being a mother to sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

“I love being a mom. I love my kids so much,” she said, noting that her “favorite title is to be a mom.”

Pippen has been dating Jordan, who is 16 years younder than her, since September 2022. In the year and a half that they’ve been together, Larsa says her boyfriend has already formed a “great relationship” with her kids.

“I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia,” she explained to the outlet. “They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”

Before Larsa has any more kids, the couple haven’t been shy about the fact that a marriage seems to be in the works.

A source told Us in August 2023 that “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring” and that the pair were “talking marriage at the moment.” That same month, Jordan seemingly hinted that a ceremony was in the works by telling reporters in Los Angeles, “We’re looking for a location.”