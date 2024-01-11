In if “we had to read it, so you do” news: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are opening up about their sex life.
The couple have decided to tell us way more than we ever needed to know about their sex life, including how much better it is for Larsa than when she was with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Miami star and her boyfriend opened up about their bedroom habits, revealing their favorite position and how many times a night they do the dirty.
The conversation began after host Andy Cohen asked Larsa to defend the comments she made at last year’s Real Housewives of Miami reunion, where she famously revealed she’s “always had sex, like, four times a night,” even while she was married to her ex.
“That’s facts,” Pippen told Cohen, going on to insist that the number has only increased with her new man.
“I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life,” she said, gesturing to Marcus.
“I’m very competitive so I like to stay ready,” the son of Scottie Pippen’s former teammate Michael Jordan said. He also noted that it’s “way more than three times.”
When asked by Andy if that was “to completion” and if Marcus was able “to complete yourself and then keep going,” he doubled down, saying: “Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely.”
Elsewhere in the episode, the couple–who have a 16-year age gap–discussed their favorite sexual position, both in agreement that it was “doggy style.” They also agreed that Larsa’s rear end was Marcus’ favorite part of her body.
The pair were also asked what’s happening with Larsa’s OnlyFans page now that she’s in a relationship, and she admitted “it’s kind of slowed down” — though her man insisted, “it’s still popping.”
While the world continues to throw up in their mouth a little every time we hear about this relationship, that’s not getting in the way of their plans. Just a few weeks ago, Marcus told PEOPLE that an engagement is “in the works.”
“I feel like we’ve been looking at rings,” Pippen added, to which Jordan replied, “We’ve definitely been shopping. That’s for sure.”
