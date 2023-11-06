Larsa Pippen addressed Cardi B saying that the #RHOM star should “stitch her p***y up” after admitting how often she previously smashed Scottie Pippen to smithereens.

After the reality star broadcasted her bedroom behavior to the world, she seemingly wants everyone to mind their business. Larsa is usually too much of an open book but isn’t open to feedback. According to People, Larsa recently challenged Cardi’s comments on her sex life by saying, “She wasn’t in bed with us.”

Larsa Pippen’s Bedroom Boasting About 4 Times A Night With Scottie Pippen Previously Went Viral, Then Cardi B Entered The Chat

As BOSSIP previously reported, Larsa bragged about her pum-pum prowess while discussing her new boo Marcus Jordan on the RHOM season 5 reunion. Once the 49-year-old confirmed their coupledom, she defended her cougardom. “He wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’ll be ok,” she said about their 16-year age gap.

When Andy Cohen asked the ladies about their sexual appetites, Larsa’s shocking answer went viral.

“I’ve always had sex like four times a night every night for 23 years,” Larsa fired back about her previous marriage to Scottie Pippen.

Cardi B chimed in, dragging men for demanding too much sex daily.

“You’re practically telling the world that your man’s on drugs,” she said on Instagram Live. “If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day…and we do that everyday. Like it’s girl your man is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p***y,” she joked.

Then, Cardi took aim at Larsa for kicking off the conversation in the first place.

“That is not a flex. Go stitch your p***y up. Your man is sick,” she continued.

See what Larsa Pippen had to say about Cardi B’s comments at BravoCon 2023 after the flip!