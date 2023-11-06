Larsa Pippen addressed Cardi B saying that the #RHOM star should “stitch her p***y up” after admitting how often she previously smashed Scottie Pippen to smithereens.
After the reality star broadcasted her bedroom behavior to the world, she seemingly wants everyone to mind their business. Larsa is usually too much of an open book but isn’t open to feedback. According to People, Larsa recently challenged Cardi’s comments on her sex life by saying, “She wasn’t in bed with us.”
Larsa Pippen’s Bedroom Boasting About 4 Times A Night With Scottie Pippen Previously Went Viral, Then Cardi B Entered The Chat
As BOSSIP previously reported, Larsa bragged about her pum-pum prowess while discussing her new boo Marcus Jordan on the RHOM season 5 reunion. Once the 49-year-old confirmed their coupledom, she defended her cougardom. “He wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’ll be ok,” she said about their 16-year age gap.
When Andy Cohen asked the ladies about their sexual appetites, Larsa’s shocking answer went viral.
“I’ve always had sex like four times a night every night for 23 years,” Larsa fired back about her previous marriage to Scottie Pippen.
Cardi B chimed in, dragging men for demanding too much sex daily.
“You’re practically telling the world that your man’s on drugs,” she said on Instagram Live.
“If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day…and we do that everyday. Like it’s girl your man is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p***y,” she joked.
Then, Cardi took aim at Larsa for kicking off the conversation in the first place.
“That is not a flex. Go stitch your p***y up. Your man is sick,” she continued.
See what Larsa Pippen had to say about Cardi B’s comments at BravoCon 2023 after the flip!
Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B’s Blasting Her Sex Life At BravoCon 2023
All these months later, fans still wanted to know what Larsa Pippen thought about Cardi B’s viral video and she addressed the “Bongoes” rapper’s thoughts on the Real Housewives of Miami panel at BravoCon 2023.
The all-you-can-Bravo buffet took place in Las Vegas this weekend and the soon-to-be Mrs. Jordan was a good sport, although it seemed to get under her skin. She called the conjecture “comical” before the conversation turned into more shade.
“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys? She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical,” she said.
That’s the name of the game, especially as a reality star oversharing about your freaky frog fun.
Larsa went on to question her co-star Alexia Echevarria for also chiming in about it.
“And like, Alexia, how could you say you didn’t believe me?” she asked.
“I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married,” Alexia quickly quipped.
Larsa Pippen has hit back at Cardi B after she was slammed by the singer for revealing she used to have sex four times a night with ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Any Thoughts???#LarsaPippen #CardiB #ScottiePippen #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/08KtXp1RSD
— lovelyti (@lovelyti) November 6, 2023
Larsa and Scottie married in 1997 and welcomed four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The couple separated in 2016 and briefly tried again before Larsa filed for divorce in 2018.
About a year after their divorce was finalized in December 2021, Larsa started dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. Despite keeping it all in the Bulls dynasty family, Larsa insisted it was strictly a coincidence. The TV personality swears age ain’t nothing but a number because she and Marcus have plenty in common.
If you say so, Larsa.
You can catch more of Larsa Pippen’s oversharing and shenanigans on The Real Housewives of Miami, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes stream on Peacock the following day.
Continue Slideshow
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
-
If Lewks Could Kill: La La, Coco Jones, Marsai Martin, Doechii, Jordyn Woods And More Attend Sergio Hudson's NYFW Show
-
Small Doses: Lynae Vanee Talks Parking Lot Pimpin' and the 2024 Election
-
Rant The Runway: Doja Cat Dragged Victoria's Secret, Saying Her Dress For Their NYFW Fashion Show 'Ransacked My Sh*t'
-
Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Vogue México & Promises A Solo Project Is Coming Soon
-
'Love Island' Lovely Indiyah Polack Launches Pretty Little Thing Collection
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.