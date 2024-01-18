Bossip Video

Baltimore County Public Schools has launched an investigation into what looks to be another incident involving racist white “educators” who should be kept as far away from Black students as possible.

But also it might not be that.

According to Fox 5 Baltimore, an audio recording that has been floating around the interwebs has implicated Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert in a rant about how Black students are “dumb and lazy” and how Jewish people “complain too much.”

Eiswert’s union reportedly claims the recording was generated by artificial intelligence.

“I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumb***** here every day,” either Eiswert or his AI impostor can be heard saying in the recording. “Between these ungrateful Black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag or these teachers who don’t get it. How hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?”

Fox 5 reports that the speaker then identifies two employees who “should have never been hired” and then names a third employee who is apparently Black, saying, “I’m going to drag his black a** out of here one way or another.”

Then out of nowhere, the speaker pivots from anti-Blackness to antisemitism.

“And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m going to join the other side,” the speaker said.

It’s unclear who recorded the alleged conversation or the full context in which the statements were allegedly made. During the recording, the speaker can be heard addressing someone named Kathy, who parents of students at the school believe to be Assistant Principal Kathy Albert.

Anyway, Baltimore County State Senator Charles Sydnor said in a statement to Fox 5 Wednesday that he’s under the impression that the recording is a hoax and that the internet’s fairly new obsession with AI might be the culprit.

“After listening to the audio recording, I immediately reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools,” Sydnor said. “It is my understanding that the principal’s union claims that this recording is Al generated. While our system entitles individuals to due process, the nature of these comments warrant an extensive investigation.”

Meanwhile, Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers sent an email out to parents Wednesday saying;