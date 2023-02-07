Bossip Video

White folks have done a whole lot of evil s**t to terrorize American citizens but it seems their appetite is growing and they’ve now moved on to terrorizing entire American cities…

According to a CBSNews report, two white supremacist Neo-Nazis, a woman from Catonsville, Maryland, and a Florida man (of course) have been arrested by the FBI for their conspiracy plot to completely shut down the power grid in Baltimore. If you were unaware, Baltimore is over 60% Black which makes it pretty easy to connect the dots. Sarah Beth Clendaniel was caught on a phone line telling an FBI informant that she and “Atomwaffen” affiliate Brandon Russell were planning to use gunfire to attack energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall, and Baltimore City. The bloodlust couple then planned to use explosives to kill civilians, damage nuclear facilities, and blow up synagogues.

Clendaniel and Russell were caught because the latter was unknowingly communicating with the aforementioned FBI informant on an encrypted messaging app. It is said that he was encouraging this person to attack power grid substations and disrupt the city’s infrastructure.

“The accused were not just talking, but taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals,” said Thomas Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore field office.

If you’ll remember, about two months ago this type of power grid attack was successfully pulled off in North Carolina and over 45,000 people lost power.