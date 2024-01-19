Bossip Video

The “brick lady” chronicles continue today with a new perspective that has not yet been heard since the viral video that broke the internet hit social media timelines. According to Click 2 Houston, Olan Douglas, the man accused of hitting Roda Osman with a brick for refusing to give him her phone number, is speaking out in an attempt to clear his name in the court of public opinion.

BOSSIP previously reported that Douglas was seen on surveillance cameras hitting Osman in the face with a water bottle after she slapped him during an argument. However, detectives were unable to find any evidence that he hit her with the infamous brick.

Douglas says he didn’t know Osman prior to meeting her that night at the club. He says that she became aggressive and physical after entering a state of intoxication.

“[I] should never hit a woman in general, but. I didn’t want to hit her. It was like she hit me and I just reacted,” he added.

Peep the video below to see more of what Douglas had to say to reporter Bryce Newberry.

Douglas also spoke on the divisiveness that Osman’s alleged fraudulent stunt caused in the Black community. The ranting, raving, and social media think pieces that took place following the incident were exhausting and toxic to say the very least.

“It’s been a divide between, you know, Black men, Black women. And it’s been….it’s evil what she did,” Douglas said. “If police didn’t have this surveillance video, this evidence, that basically clears you, what kind of situation do you think you would be in?”

At this time, Osman has not yet turned herself into authorities to answer for the felony theft by deception charges she is facing. Police consider her to be on the run and are actively looking for her.