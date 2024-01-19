Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are working on another project together, and this time, they’re keeping as much under wraps as possible.

The beloved duo is set to reunite on the big screen for an untitled project that’s being veiled in secrecy. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler wrote the script and will direct, while Jordan is set to star in the film.

This marks the first speculative screenplay from the Black Panther director since launching his production company, Proximity Media. It’s said to be based on an original idea from Coogler, who will serve as lead producer alongside Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian.

The Hollywood Reporter goes on to reveal that the project is operating under such secrecy that very little is known about it. Executives and buyers were forced to go to the Beverly Hills offices of WME, the agency that represents Coogler and Jordan, in order to look at the script and get any details.

Those meetings took place last week, and this week, interested parties will meet with the filmmaker to hear him lay out his vision while asking for a production commitment.

The secret project is being described as a “genre” feature, though that is a wide-ranging term that encompasses horror and its subsets, as well as thriller, science fiction, even fantasy. While two sources have claimed there is a period element to the story, Coogler’s camp did no comment.