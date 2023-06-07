Bossip Video

Are you ready for Rise Of The Beasts?

The larger-than-life Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts premiere took over Brooklyn, NY where fans cheered on the ensemble cast including Pete Davidson, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Dinklage, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luna Lauren Velez, and more.

Blockbuster director Ryan Coogler supported his Creed II collaborator and friend Steven Caple Jr. who joined the very short list of Black directors who helmed a $200 million film.

One thing about the Cooglers, they’re going to command a red carpet.

Other notable attendees included Woody McClain, famed explosion emperor/director of the first six Transformers films Michael Bay, and dancing robot doggo ‘Dot.’

According to the official synopsis, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots while introducing the Maximals–a whole new faction of Transformers–who join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.”

Check out the final trailer below:

Play

With growing social media hype and favorable reviews, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is primed to become a formidable contender at the summer box office that already has The Little Mermaid and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse in the mix.

“We have new elements and characters, with Black and Brown people in the lead roles,” said Anthony Ramos in an interview with BET.com. “Things have expanded, and with me being from New York, where the story is set in Brooklyn, this feels like it’s for all my homies in the projects. [Steven] and the creative team allowed us to tell a story in a major franchise like [Transformers] in a part of New York that doesn’t always get highlighted in this kind of way. The series saw Shia LeBeouf and Mark Wahlberg as the lead, and now it’s me. It was Megan Fox, Nicola Peltz, and now Dominique Thorne. This film incorporates the Beast wars, the Terrorcons — it’s going crazy.”

Fans of the franchise will also appreciate Nas, Tobe Nwigwe and Jacob Banks‘ nostalgic collab “On My Soul” that took us back to the golden days of summer blockbuster soundtrack anthems.

Play

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rolls into theaters June 9, 2023.