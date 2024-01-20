Bossip Video

Halle Bailey started 2024 as an open book about becoming a mother, and now she’s revealing why she was so private about her pregnancy despite all the speculation.

After Halle and DDG announced the birth of her son Halo, who was born in December 2023, she shared more with her fans. The new mom took to Snapchat on Wednesday for a candid Q&A session. PageSix reports Halle shared why she has kept quiet about her pregnancy until now.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time,” Halle said about her pregnancy journey.

Instead of letting the “blogs and cameras” get to her, Halle tried to exit the chat by enjoying the experience offline. However, it was still “a little bit” stressful for her.

“Honestly, I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just keep myself sane and I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill.'”

She expressed appreciation for the supporters who were “so kind and understanding” about her waiting “to share something this sacred and beautiful.”

How Halle Handled Being In The Public Eye With A Private Pregnancy

Despite wanting to keep her baby blessings under wraps, Halle didn’t completely stay out of the spotlight. Between the release of her acting debut in The Little Mermaid and her solo debut with “Angel,” the 23-year-old barely missed a beat.

Even when many expecting moms would be slowing down, Halle’s hustle didn’t quit. It actually served as a nice distraction from the overwhelming transition, helping her feel “sane.”

“I think for me, I just realized I think it was helpful for me to be able to still be working and have something to promote, like the beautiful film I was a part of,” she said about The Color Purple. “It just helps my brain and to feel sane … there’s a lot of emotional vulnerability that you experience going through all of that.”

The Disney star carefully choreographed every picture, outfit, and appearance to keep the world guessing. When Halle attended the MTV VMAs, a witness told PageSix:

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

Now that Halle is sharing her bundle of joy with the rest of the world, she’s giving fans a glimpse at some intimate pregnancy moments. Earlier this week, the Ungodly Hour singer shared throwback footage from an ethereal mermaid-inspired maternity shoot.

“missing my belly already but i obviously had to do underwater pics,” Halle wrote.

Halle also shared a super sweet moment busting baby bump moves with her big sis Chloe on TikTok. The dynamic duo twerked together to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” in the hilarious clip

The angelic singer is “feeling really, really great and so, so, so happy” about her life and growing family.

Congratulations again to Halle Bailey and DDG!