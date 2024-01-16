Now that Halle Bailey has finally come clean with her baby news, she’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her underwater maternity shoot.
The Little Mermaid star took to Instagram on Monday to share some scenes from a video shoot she did while heavily pregnant.
In the clip, Bailey wore a flowy, metallic two-piece set that let her baby bump be the star of the show. As she floats through the water in different clips, the singer and actress tried different movements as she posed with her arms up above her head and cradling her belly.
“ðŸ§œðŸ½â™€ï¸missing my belly already ðŸ’œbut i obviously had to do underwater pics ðŸ˜‰,” she wrote in her caption.
This look into Bailey’s life during pregnancy comes after she recently revealed the birth of her first son, Halo. She shares the baby with her boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG.
While the couple tried to keep the pregnancy a secret over the last few months, pictures of Halle and her growing bump did make it to the tabloids. In the new year, Halle and DDG finally announced that they did, indeed, welcome a child in December.
Now, the singer is being honest about how her body is healing after giving birth for the first time. She posted a photo to Snapchat on Sunday wearing a nude bra and black shorts, showing off her postpartum body.
“So this is me rn and [i’m] letting my body heal haven’t really started working out yet but i’ll show you my goal â¤ï¸,” Bailey wrote across the photo.
She’s also been posting videos in the gym, proving just how hard she’s working after giving birth–regardless of admitting that she already misses her belly.
